Bills Passed out of House/Senate in Legislative Session

A number of bills passed during the 2018-2019 Legislative Session.
We have compiled a list of the almost 400 bills from the House Floor Activity Report and almost 250 bills from the Senate Floor Activity Report including topics, sponsors, and votes.
House Floor Activity
|Bill No.
|Description
|Sponsor
|Floor Action
|Action Date
|ESHB 1747
|Risk-based water standards
|Doglio,Gregerson
|60-36-0-2
|3/13
|HB 1441
|Local infrastruct. financing
|Tharinger,Doglio
|64-31-0-3
|3/13
|EHB 1169
|Fire juris. reimbursement
|Peterson,Griffey
|64-32-0-2
|3/13
|E2SHB 1923
|Urban residential building
|Fitzgibbon,Macri
|66-30-0-2
|3/13
|HB 1841
|Crew size on certain trains
|Riccelli,Chandler
|72-24-0-2
|3/13
|ESHB 2050
|Wine special license plates
|Chambers,Cody
|86-9-0-3
|3/13
|HB 2075
|Livestock brand inspections
|Chandler,Ormsby
|89-7-0-2
|3/13
|HB 2062
|Seattle Storm license plates
|Slatter,Senn
|91-4-0-3
|3/13
|SHB 1082
|Massage therapists/photo
|Kraft,Wylie
|94-2-0-2
|3/13
|ESHB 1510
|Narrow track vehicles
|Shea,Riccelli
|94-2-0-2
|3/13
|E2SHB 1593
|UW behavioral health campus
|Chopp,Sullivan
|95-0-0-3
|3/13
|HB 1707
|Disabled veterans/lic plates
|Gildon,Ryu
|95-0-0-3
|3/13
|HB 2085
|Mt. St. Helens license plate
|Orcutt,Blake
|95-0-0-3
|3/13
|HB 2058
|Purple Heart license plates
|Callan,Dufault
|95-0-0-3
|3/13
|EHB 1996
|San Juan license plate
|Lekanoff,Shewmake
|95-0-0-3
|3/13
|HB 1318
|Capital budget/public art
|Tharinger,Van Werven
|95-1-0-2
|3/13
|ESHB 1207
|Manuf. housing communities
|Ryu,Jenkin
|96-0-0-2
|3/13
|2SHB 1784
|Wildfire prevention
|Kretz,Blake
|96-0-0-2
|3/13
|ESHB 1504
|Impaired driving
|Klippert,Goodman
|96-0-0-2
|3/13
|SHB 1746
|Commercial office space dev.
|Fey,Gildon
|96-0-0-2
|3/13
|EHB 1465
|Pistol sales or transfers
|Goodman,Jinkins
|59-35-0-4
|3/12
|ESHB 1582
|Manuf./mobile home tenants
|Gregerson,Kloba
|53-42-0-3
|3/12
|E2SHB 1110
|Greenhouse gas/transp. fuels
|Fitzgibbon,Slatter
|53-43-0-2
|3/12
|ESHB 1450
|Noncompetition covenants
|Stanford,Kloba
|55-41-0-2
|3/12
|E2SHB 1105
|Home foreclosure/taxes
|APP(Orwall)
|59-38-0-1
|3/12
|ESHB 1966
|Pedestrian, etc. safety
|Kilduff,Goodman
|61-36-0-1
|3/12
|E2SHB 1660
|Extracurricular/low income
|Bergquist,Harris
|62-36-0-0
|3/12
|SHB 1512
|Transp. electrification
|Fey,Steele
|64-33-0-1
|3/12
|ESHB 1994
|Significant transp. projects
|Wylie,Vick
|69-28-0-1
|3/12
|ESHB 1772
|Motorized foot scooters
|Macri,Chambers
|85-13-0-0
|3/12
|HB 1079
|Board of regents/faculty
|Pollet,Kloba
|86-12-0-0
|3/12
|SHB 1325
|Personal delivery devices
|Kloba,Steele
|94-3-0-1
|3/12
|SHB 2024
|Medicaid incentive payments
|Robinson,Cody
|97-1-0-0
|3/12
|ESHB 1849
|Unplatted tidelands, etc.
|Lekanoff,Chapman
|98-0-0-0
|3/12
|SHB 1436
|Snow bikes
|Mosbrucker,Wylie
|98-0-0-0
|3/12
|SHB 1661
|Higher education retirement
|Chandler,Ormsby
|98-0-0-0
|3/12
|SHB 1575
|Collective bargaining/dues
|Stonier,Valdez
|57-41-0-0
|3/11
|ESHB 2097
|Statewide wolf recovery
|Kretz,Chapman
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|ESHB 1569
|Product degradability
|Ramos,Chapman
|60-37-0-1
|3/11
|SHB 1158
|Permanent cosmetics
|Ryu,Eslick
|64-33-0-1
|3/11
|HB 1092
|Metro. park district comm’rs
|Fey,Jinkins
|74-24-0-0
|3/11
|EHB 1706
|Subminimum wage/disabilities
|Frame,Sells
|81-17-0-0
|3/11
|E2SHB 1874
|Adolescent behavioral health
|Frame,Eslick
|89-8-0-1
|3/11
|SHB 1545
|Curing ballots
|Mead,Hudgins
|91-7-0-0
|3/11
|ESHB 1839
|Arena projects/taxes
|Sullivan,MacEwen
|94-4-0-0
|3/11
|SSB 5954
|Bump-fire stock buy-back prg
|Rolfes
|94-4-0-0
|3/11
|EHB 1126
|Distributed energy
|Morris,Ryu
|96-0-0-2
|3/11
|HB 1537
|Sunshine committee recs.
|Springer,Van Werven
|96-0-0-2
|3/11
|HB 1900
|Federal funding/family serv.
|Callan,Dent
|96-1-0-1
|3/11
|HB 1673
|Explosives/public record act
|Steele,Eslick
|97-1-0-0
|3/11
|2SHB 1059
|B&O return filing due date
|Van Werven,Kraft
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|HB 1301
|Arenas/leasehold excise tax
|Kirby,Fey
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|HB 1423
|Adult family home egress
|Tharinger,Harris
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|ESHB 1880
|Problem gambling task force
|Kloba,Harris
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|HB 2033
|Mandatory reporting of abuse
|Chambers,Paul
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|HB 1727
|Gift cards
|Walen,Ormsby
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|SHB 1734
|College in high school accr.
|Leavitt,Boehnke
|98-0-0-0
|3/11
|HB 1838
|Distillery information
|Walsh,Goehner
|94-2-0-2
|3/9
|SHB 1196
|Perm. daylight saving time
|Riccelli
|89-7-0-2
|3/9
|SHB 1476
|Contracts for dogs and cats
|Stanford,Appleton
|53-43-0-2
|3/9
|ESHB 1696
|Wage and salary information
|Dolan,Senn
|56-40-0-2
|3/9
|ESHB 1308
|Retirement system defaults
|Stanford,Volz
|74-22-0-2
|3/9
|HB 1305
|Notices of disqualification
|Walen,Irwin
|87-9-0-2
|3/9
|ESHB 1332
|Energy site eval. council
|Wylie,DeBolt
|88-8-0-2
|3/9
|2SHB 1304
|CTE/alt. learning exp. prgs.
|MacEwen,Stonier
|92-4-0-2
|3/9
|SHB 1075
|Consumer comp grp insurance
|Kirby,Vick
|95-1-0-2
|3/9
|HB 1918
|Community preservation auth.
|Santos
|96-0-0-2
|3/9
|HB 1583
|Mosquito control districts
|Kraft,Pollet
|96-0-0-2
|3/9
|HB 1634
|Tax foreclosure/as-is sale
|Goehner,Eslick
|96-0-0-2
|3/9
|E2SHB 1114
|Food waste reduction
|Doglio,Slatter
|96-0-0-2
|3/9
|HB 2051
|Pension & disability boards
|Lovick,Chapman
|96-0-0-2
|3/9
|ESHB 1879
|Rx drug utilization mngmt
|Jinkins,Cody
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|E2SHB 1599
|High school graduation reqs.
|Stonier,Harris
|91-4-0-3
|3/8
|E2SHB 1139
|Educator workforce supply
|Santos,Dolan
|93-2-0-3
|3/8
|ESHB 1813
|Pupil transp. contracts
|Sullivan,Santos
|56-39-0-3
|3/8
|E2SHB 1523
|Individual health ins market
|Cody,Macri
|57-41-0-0
|3/8
|SSB 5581
|State tax laws
|Rolfes
|58-36-0-4
|3/8
|SHB 1607
|Health marketplace notices
|Caldier,Jinkins
|63-35-0-0
|3/8
|HB 1026
|Breed-based dog regulations
|Appleton,Fitzgibbon
|66-29-0-3
|3/8
|E2SHB 1311
|College bound scholarship
|Bergquist,Ortiz-Self
|66-29-0-3
|3/8
|SHB 1686
|Hospital access to care
|Macri,Cody
|67-31-0-0
|3/8
|E2SHB 1224
|Rx drug cost transparency
|Robinson,Macri
|80-18-0-0
|3/8
|SHB 1377
|Housing dev./religious orgs.
|Walen,Barkis
|84-12-0-2
|3/8
|SHB 2049
|Commercial egg layers
|Blake
|90-6-0-2
|3/8
|E2SHB 1599
|High school graduation reqs.
|Stonier,Harris
|91-4-0-3
|3/8
|ESHB 1379
|Political comm. disclosures
|Pellicciotti,Hudgins
|91-5-0-2
|3/8
|E2SHB 1139
|Educator workforce supply
|Santos,Dolan
|93-2-0-3
|3/8
|ESHB 1329
|Office of pub. guardianship
|Kilduff,Harris
|93-5-0-0
|3/8
|SHB 1360
|Driving record abstracts
|Irwin,Fey
|94-1-0-3
|3/8
|SHB 1856
|Scleral tattooing
|Tharinger,Caldier
|94-4-0-0
|3/8
|E2SHB 1401
|Hemp production
|Shea,Blake
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|HB 1676
|Arts & crafts/liquor license
|MacEwen
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|ESHB 1879
|Rx drug utilization mngmt
|Jinkins,Cody
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|HB 1070
|Natural gas tax treatment
|Mosbrucker,Fitzgibbon
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|SHB 1251
|Election security breaches
|Tarleton,Hudgins
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|HB 2038
|Pavement condition reporting
|Ramos,Orcutt
|95-0-0-3
|3/8
|SHB 1168
|Self-help housing dev./taxes
|Leavitt,Barkis
|95-1-0-2
|3/8
|3SHB 1498
|Broadband service
|Hudgins,Dye
|95-1-0-2
|3/8
|ESHB 1667
|Public records request admin
|Springer,Walsh
|96-0-0-2
|3/8
|SHB 1865
|Acupuncture & Eastern med.
|Cody,Harris
|96-2-0-0
|3/8
|ESHB 1099
|Health network adequacy
|Jinkins,Cody
|97-0-0-1
|3/8
|HB 1548
|WA medical commission
|Davis,Cody
|97-1-0-0
|3/8
|HB 1753
|Health profession fees/rules
|Riccelli,Macri
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|SHB 1415
|Medical marijuana auth db
|Schmick,Cody
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|2SHB 1907
|SUD treatment system
|Davis,Appleton
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|EHB 1564
|Nursing facilities/medicaid
|Macri,Schmick
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|SHB 1239
|Pub. hospital board meetings
|Cody,Schmick
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|HB 1432
|Hospitals/ARNPs & PAs
|Cody,DeBolt
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|EHB 1777
|Surgical facilities/CON
|Cody,Harris
|98-0-0-0
|3/8
|SHB 1049
|Health care whistleblowers
|Macri,Stokesbary
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1177
|Dental laboratories
|Stonier,Caldier
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1674
|Personalized learning exp.
|Rude,Steele
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 2035
|In-state broadcasters, taxes
|Lovick,Frame
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|EHB 2066
|Driver’s license restriction
|Davis,Pellicciotti
|96-1-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1195
|Campaign finance
|Hudgins,Walsh
|95-2-0-1
|3/7
|ESHB 1732
|Bias-based criminal offenses
|Valdez,Entenman
|85-12-0-1
|3/7
|2SHB 1603
|Economic assistance programs
|Senn,Entenman
|69-28-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1220
|Insurance commissioner/PEBB
|Dolan,Volz
|96-1-0-1
|3/7
|2SHB 1579
|Chinook abundance
|Fitzgibbon,Peterson
|59-39-0-0
|3/7
|SHB 1798
|Short-term rentals
|Ryu,Mosbrucker
|65-32-0-1
|3/7
|HB 2119
|State forestland moneys
|Morris,Lekanoff
|66-31-0-1
|3/7
|ESHB 1578
|Oil transportation safety
|Lekanoff,Peterson
|70-28-0-0
|3/7
|2SHB 1580
|Orca whales/vessels
|Blake,Kretz
|78-20-0-0
|3/7
|2SHB 1216
|School safety & well-being
|Dolan,Harris
|83-14-0-1
|3/7
|ESHB 1794
|Marijuana bus. agreements
|Stanford,MacEwen
|86-11-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1792
|Marijuana retailer penalties
|Pettigrew,Appleton
|89-8-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1499
|Public facilities/recreation
|Jenkin,Peterson
|89-8-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1413
|Optional life annuity
|Ormsby,Volz
|90-7-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1285
|Treasurer/public works board
|Doglio,Steele
|93-4-0-1
|3/7
|ESHB 1788
|WA state bar association
|Stokesbary
|96-1-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1295
|Public works contracting
|Tharinger
|96-1-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1930
|Expression of breast milk
|Doglio,Dolan
|96-1-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1953
|Sno-park recreation permits
|Corry,Fitzgibbon
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1430
|Licensing moderniz. account
|MacEwen,Stanford
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|E3SHB 1324
|Rural development, zones
|Chapman,Maycumber
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1148
|Architect registration
|Kirby,Vick
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1177
|Dental laboratories
|Stonier,Caldier
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1594
|Telecommunication installat.
|Chandler,Chapman
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1426
|Conservation district coop.
|Ramos,Orcutt
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1431
|Joint self-insurance prgs
|Kirby,Vick
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1449
|Public lands day
|Peterson,Chandler
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|SHB 1769
|Vessel crewmember license
|Blake,Chandler
|97-0-0-1
|3/7
|HB 1011
|Working forests/real estate
|Reeves,Barkis
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|HB 1001
|Service contract providers
|Kirby,Vick
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|HB 1061
|State clam
|Blake,Walsh
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|HB 1062
|Commercial fishing access
|Blake,Walsh
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|SHB 1290
|Voluntary cleanups/haz waste
|Peterson,Barkis
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|ESHB 1692
|Agency employees/harassment
|Jinkins,Caldier
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|ESHB 2018
|Harassment/legislature
|Morgan,Jinkins
|98-0-0-0
|3/7
|2SHB 1893
|Postsecondary student assist
|Entenman,Leavitt
|56-40-0-2
|3/6
|E2SHB 1543
|Recycling
|Mead,Doglio
|64-32-0-2
|3/6
|HB 1278
|College bound/room & board
|Hudgins,Valdez
|59-37-0-2
|3/6
|HB 1155
|Health care employees
|Riccelli,Appleton
|63-34-0-1
|3/6
|ESHB 1817
|High hazard facilities
|Sells,Chapman
|64-32-0-2
|3/6
|SHB 1791
|Vuln. children ed. opport.
|Reeves,Sullivan
|64-33-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1715
|Withholding of transcripts
|Entenman,Boehnke
|66-30-0-2
|3/6
|ESHB 1355
|CTC counselor staffing
|Ortiz-Self,Orwall
|72-24-0-2
|3/6
|SHB 1116
|Motorcycle safety
|Lovick,Ryu
|72-25-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1952
|Building communities fund
|Ortiz-Self,Kilduff
|86-11-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1231
|Sex offenses/modify SOL
|Griffey,Orwall
|89-7-0-2
|3/6
|2SHB 1767
|Arrest & jail alternatives
|Lovick,Leavitt
|89-8-0-1
|3/6
|2SHB 1303
|Child care/higher education
|Shewmake,Eslick
|90-6-0-2
|3/6
|HB 1647
|Pilot rest periods
|Chapman,Boehnke
|92-5-0-1
|3/6
|2SHB 1272
|School lunch durations
|Thai,Harris
|95-1-0-2
|3/6
|HB 2052
|Marijuana product testing
|Stanford,MacEwen
|95-2-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1151
|Education reporting
|Volz,Pollet
|96-0-0-2
|3/6
|SHB 1621
|Teacher prep. skills assess.
|Ybarra,Steele
|96-0-0-2
|3/6
|SHB 1658
|Paraeducators
|Paul,Steele
|96-0-0-2
|3/6
|SHB 1909
|Industrial ins claim records
|Graham,Lovick
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1326
|DNA sample collection
|Klippert,Goodman
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1469
|Driving/emerg. & work zones
|Jenkin,Chapman
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1836
|Child sex crimes/fee waivers
|Kraft,Van Werven
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1934
|Pistol license/armed forces
|Caldier,Kilduff
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHJM 4007
|Regina Clark memorial bridge
|Orcutt,Appleton
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|EHB 1056
|Domestic violence/workplace
|Mosbrucker,Orwall
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1382
|Emergency aid/prostitution
|Pellicciotti,Kraft
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1532
|Domestic violence TBIs
|Mosbrucker,Pettigrew
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1589
|Correctional emps/firearms
|Chapman,Rude
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|EHB 1846
|Off-road vehicle moneys
|Paul,Walsh
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1949
|Firearm background checks
|Hansen,Irwin
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|EHB 2067
|Vehicle & vessel owner info.
|Davis,Chambers
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|2SHB 1166
|Sexual assault
|Orwall,Mosbrucker
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1254
|Vehicle regist./marine cargo
|Fey,Barkis
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1480
|Dredged material disposal
|Fey,Barkis
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1505
|Child victims/sexual assault
|Klippert,Kraft
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|E2SHB 1517
|Domestic violence
|Goodman,Mosbrucker
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|HB 1901
|Safety belt exe/comm vehicle
|Lovick,Griffey
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|SHB 1931
|Health care work violence
|Leavitt,Kilduff
|97-0-0-1
|3/6
|2SHB 1973
|Dual enrollment scholarship
|Paul,Pollet
|96-2-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1462
|Tenant notice/demolish, etc.
|Barkis,Reeves
|94-4-0-0
|3/5
|ESHB 1998
|Higher ed. sexual violence
|Pellicciotti,Leavitt
|97-0-0-1
|3/5
|EHB 1638
|Vaccine preventable diseases
|Harris,Stonier
|57-40-0-1
|3/5
|SHB 1786
|Protection, etc. orders
|Jinkins,Wylie
|56-42-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1444
|Appliance efficiency
|Morris,Fitzgibbon
|57-41-0-0
|3/5
|HB 2110
|Affordable workforce housing
|Ryu,Santos
|59-39-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1225
|Domestic violence/law enf.
|Jinkins,Peterson
|60-38-0-0
|3/5
|ESHB 1440
|Rent increase notices
|Robinson,Macri
|62-36-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1829
|Veterans’ assistance levies
|Chapman,Goehner
|66-32-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1406
|Affordable housing/sales tax
|Robinson,Macri
|66-32-0-0
|3/5
|ESHB 1723
|Active transp safety council
|Kloba,Goodman
|69-29-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1344
|Child care access work group
|Reeves,Ryu
|72-24-0-2
|3/5
|EHB 1219
|Real estate taxes/housing
|Walen,Springer
|74-24-0-0
|3/5
|E2SHB 1646
|Juvenile rehab. confinement
|Goodman,Eslick
|76-22-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1083
|Off-street parking, sale of
|Stonier,Vick
|86-12-0-0
|3/5
|E2SHB 1033
|Mobile home relocation asst.
|Ryu,Barkis
|87-11-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1397
|Electric aircraft
|Slatter,Dent
|88-10-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 2108
|K-3 class sizes/funding
|Callan,Stonier
|91-7-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1462
|Tenant notice/demolish, etc.
|Barkis,Reeves
|94-4-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1576
|Construction defect actions
|Senn,Irwin
|94-4-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1497
|Foundat. public health servs
|Robinson,Harris
|94-4-0-0
|3/5
|ESSB 5079
|Native Americans/voting
|McCoy
|95-3-0-0
|3/5
|EHB 1756
|Adult entertainer safety
|Orwall,Mosbrucker
|95-3-0-0
|3/5
|E2SHB 1391
|Early achievers program
|Senn,Dent
|96-0-0-2
|3/5
|2SHB 1424
|CTE course equivalencies
|Steele,Paul
|97-0-0-1
|3/5
|HB 1866
|Day care prof dev compliance
|Dent,Chapman
|97-0-0-1
|3/5
|HB 2040
|Nonhigh school districts
|MacEwen
|97-0-0-1
|3/5
|EHB 2020
|Employment investigations
|Dolan,Kretz
|97-1-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1668
|Washington health corps
|Slatter,Jinkins
|97-1-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1375
|Port district campaign cntrb
|Wylie,Stonier
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1670
|Fire district bid limits
|Eslick,Sutherland
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|ESHB 1768
|Substance use disorder prof.
|Davis,Macri
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|HB 2072
|County treasurer contracting
|Volz,Senn
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1605
|Foster care TBI screenings
|Dent,Peterson
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1643
|Address confid./property
|Doglio,Walsh
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|EHB 1801
|Abandoned cemeteries, entry
|Orcutt,DeBolt
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1284
|Treasurer invest. portfolios
|Vick,Kirby
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1298
|Weights and measures program
|Pettigrew,Chandler
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|SHB 1302
|Gambling self-exclusion
|Kloba,Ryu
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1394
|Behavioral health facilities
|Schmick,Cody
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1528
|Recovery support services
|Davis,Harris
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|2SHB 1713
|Native American women
|Mosbrucker,Gregerson
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|EHB 1912
|Vol. firefighter pensions
|Blake,Griffey
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|HB 1980
|Federal tax lien recording
|Macri,Ryu
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|HB 2129
|Harassment
|Stokesbary,Pollet
|98-0-0-0
|3/5
|ESB 5273
|Presidential primary
|Hunt
|54-42-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1739
|Firearms/undetectable, etc.
|Valdez,Dolan
|55-41-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1847
|Aircraft noise abatement
|Pellicciotti,Orwall
|55-41-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1742
|Juvenile offenses/depictions
|Frame,Eslick
|57-39-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1350
|Temporary protection orders
|Kilduff,Irwin
|60-36-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1906
|Dolores Huerta day
|Ortiz-Self,Valdez
|62-34-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1587
|Fruits and vegetables access
|Riccelli,Entenman
|82-14-0-2
|3/4
|2SHB 1039
|Opioid medications/schools
|Pollet,Cody
|82-15-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1089
|Certificates of achievement
|MacEwen,Volz
|84-13-0-1
|3/4
|2SHB 1065
|Out-of-network health care
|Cody,Jinkins
|84-13-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1724
|Public facilities mitigation
|Santos
|88-8-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1644
|Youth development work group
|Ortiz-Self,Lovick
|90-7-0-1
|3/4
|HB 2008
|Ballot security alt. methods
|Hudgins,Gregerson
|94-2-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1726
|Health care prof. students
|Riccelli,Schmick
|95-0-0-3
|3/4
|HB 1604
|Childhood deafness center
|Stonier,Harris
|95-0-1-2
|3/4
|HB 1279
|Committee on trade policy
|Hudgins,Stokesbary
|95-1-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1764
|Found property
|Chambers,Goodman
|95-1-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1755
|Education doctorate degrees
|Leavitt,Van Werven
|95-2-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1091
|Technical corrections
|Goodman
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1595
|Child sexual abuse investig.
|Stonier,Eslick
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|ESHB 1799
|Death certificate short form
|Hoff,Wylie
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 2044
|Park district deannexation
|Senn,Peterson
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1198
|Health prv misconduct notice
|Caldier,Cody
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1264
|Secondary traumatic stress
|Ortiz-Self,Orwall
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|SHB 1403
|Municipal B&O tax apportion.
|Frame,Orcutt
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1408
|Survivorship benefit options
|Volz,Ormsby
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1429
|Dairy milk assessment fee
|Shewmake,Chandler
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|2SHB 1448
|Veterans service officer prg
|Maycumber,Chapman
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1516
|DFW dog training, nonlethal
|Blake,Dent
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1561
|DCYF oversight board
|Dent,Senn
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|ESHB 1565
|Background check sharing
|Robinson,Tharinger
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1702
|Low-cost course material/CTC
|Van Werven,Leavitt
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|HB 1852
|Property tax refunds
|Ramos,Pollet
|96-0-0-2
|3/4
|ESHB 1130
|Pub. school language access
|Orwall,McCaslin
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1210
|School enrollment/military
|Kilduff,Leavitt
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1714
|High school diplomas by CTC
|Entenman,Boehnke
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1803
|Minimum school days
|Orcutt,Santos
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1826
|Discharge planning process
|Leavitt,Kilduff
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1147
|First informer broadcasters
|Chapman,Klippert
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1199
|Health care/disability
|Cody,DeBolt
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1554
|Dental hygienists
|Thai,Harris
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1577
|K-12 computer sci. ed. data
|Callan,Stonier
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|HB 1688
|Resident student/veterans
|Morgan,Sutherland
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1869
|Emerging therapies work grp
|Schmick,Cody
|97-0-0-1
|3/4
|SHB 1870
|Afford. care act protections
|Davis,Cody
|56-38-0-4
|3/1
|ESHB 1916
|Child support services
|Kilduff,Leavitt
|93-1-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1919
|Animal abuse
|Mosbrucker,Appleton
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|E2SHB 1112
|Hydrofluorocarbon emissions
|Fitzgibbon,Kloba
|55-39-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1870
|Afford. care act protections
|Davis,Cody
|56-38-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1341
|UAVs near marine species
|Hudgins,Morris
|67-26-0-5
|3/1
|SHB 1485
|Religious coordinator appt.
|Lekanoff,Pettigrew
|70-24-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1399
|Paid family & medical leave
|Robinson,Doglio
|71-23-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1602
|Consumer debt
|Reeves,Walen
|72-22-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1189
|Ferry system performance
|Fitzgibbon,Young
|79-16-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1366
|Comm. facilities districts
|Sullivan,Jenkin
|80-14-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1255
|Patches pal license plates
|Lovick,Orwall
|88-4-0-6
|3/1
|HB 1913
|Occup. disease presumption
|Doglio,Sells
|89-5-0-4
|3/1
|EHB 1563
|Liquor tasting/students
|Jenkin,Blake
|89-6-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1412
|Nonresident pharmacies
|Thai,DeBolt
|90-3-0-5
|3/1
|SHB 1531
|Medical debt
|Jinkins,Walen
|90-4-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1146
|Christmas tree growers
|MacEwen,Young
|91-0-0-7
|3/1
|SHB 1633
|Fuel tax rate posting
|Goehner,Entenman
|92-2-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1385
|FDA nonpublic information
|Springer,Kretz
|93-0-0-5
|3/1
|EHB 1058
|Motorcycle parking methods
|Irwin,Blake
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1568
|Port district worker dev.
|Chapman,Dent
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1071
|Personal information
|Kloba,Dolan
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1170
|Fire service mobilization
|Griffey,Goodman
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1335
|Life sciences discovery fund
|Slatter,Schmick
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1356
|Peer support group privilege
|Lovick,Maycumber
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1529
|Peer counselors/agency affil
|Davis,Corry
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1534
|Psychiatric payments/rural
|Dufault,Cody
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1657
|Homeless youth services
|Callan,Eslick
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|HB 1730
|Payment/limitations period
|Walen,Frame
|94-0-0-4
|3/1
|SHB 1041
|Certificates of discharge
|Hansen,Irwin
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1212
|Election materials/names
|Shea,McCaslin
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1349
|Geriatric behavioral health
|Schmick,Cody
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1380
|Assault of utility worker
|Pellicciotti,Goodman
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1672
|Wine recorking
|Steele,Kirby
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1743
|Prevailing rate of wages
|Ormsby,Sells
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|SHB 1009
|State auditor
|Dolan,Kirby
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1137
|Nat guard pay/wildland fires
|Leavitt,Klippert
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|HB 1247
|State credit union act
|Reeves,Hoff
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|SHB 1520
|Ballot envelope dates
|Morgan,Hudgins
|95-0-0-3
|3/1
|EHB 1074
|Tobacco & vapor products/age
|Harris,Orwall
|66-30-0-2
|2/20
|HB 1149
|Sex. assault protect. orders
|Jinkins,Griffey
|81-14-0-3
|2/20
|SHB 1197
|Gold star license plates
|Riccelli,Irwin
|95-0-0-3
|2/20
|HB 1533
|D.V. resources in workplace
|Mosbrucker,Pettigrew
|94-1-0-3
|2/20
|HB 1055
|No-contact orders/arrest
|Entenman,Orwall
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1176
|Businesses & professions
|Hoff,Kirby
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|SHB 1244
|Appraisal mngmt companies
|Walen
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|ESHB 1428
|Electricity product attrib.
|Shewmake,Tarleton
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1020
|County road admin. board
|Eslick,Stanford
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|EHB 1175
|Health care decisions
|Kilduff,Irwin
|71-25-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1187
|Fish habitat projects
|Dent,Blake
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1208
|Public accounting services
|Vick,Kirby
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1133
|Apiarist liability
|Peterson,Griffey
|95-1-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1066
|Debt collection complaints
|Kilduff,Valdez
|59-37-0-2
|2/14
|SHB 1028
|Off-road vehicles/local gov.
|Shea,Kraft
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1055
|No-contact orders/arrest
|Entenman,Orwall
|96-0-0-2
|2/14
|HB 1490
|Hanford workers/cancer
|Ormsby,Sells
|67-29-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1252
|Business entities/crime
|Pellicciotti,Klippert
|96-0-0-2
|2/7
|SHB 1002
|Rape in the third degree
|Orwall,Mosbrucker
|96-0-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1016
|Sexual assault kit notice
|Caldier,Cody
|96-0-0-2
|2/7
|SHB 1012
|Child passenger restraint
|Bergquist,Barkis
|71-25-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1014
|Motorcycle operators
|Jenkin,Kirby
|70-26-0-2
|2/7
|SHB 1023
|Adult family homes, 8 beds
|Macri,Harris
|96-0-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1486
|Delegation of inspection
|Mosbrucker,Gregerson
|96-0-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1120
|State learning standards
|Dolan
|88-8-0-2
|2/7
|HB 1490
|Hanford workers/cancer
|Ormsby,Sells
|67-29-0-2
|2/7
|HCR 4401
|Code of conduct
|Macri,Mosbrucker
|98-0-0-0
|SHB 1064
|Law enforcement
|Goodman,Klippert
|98-0-0-0
|1/24
|Bill No.
|Description
|Chair/Sponsor
|Floor Action
|Action Date
|ESSB 5434
|Weapons in certain locations
|Pedersen/Wilson, C.
|26-21-0-2
|3/11
|ESSB 5295
|Labor neutrality/contractors
|Keiser/Keiser
|27-20-0-2
|3/12
|2SSB 5287
|Redistricting/incarceration
|Hunt/Darneille
|27-21-0-1
|3/11
|SSJR 8201
|School district bonds
|Wellman/Wellman
|28-21-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5078
|Candidate tax return discl.
|Hunt/Kuderer
|28-21-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5605
|Marijuana misdemeanors
|Pedersen/Nguyen
|29-19-0-1
|3/11
|SB 5506
|Parking at rest areas
|Hobbs/Hobbs
|33-14-0-2
|3/11
|SSB 5137
|Aircraft excise tax
|Hobbs/Honeyford
|35-12-0-2
|3/11
|E2SSB 5290
|Noncriminal youth detention
|Darneille/Darneille
|35-14-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5695
|HOV lane penalties
|Hobbs/Liias
|37-11-0-1
|3/11
|ESSB 5812
|Accessory dwelling units
|Kuderer/Palumbo
|38-10-0-1
|3/11
|E2SSB 5291
|Confinement alts./children
|Darneille/Darneille
|39-8-0-2
|3/12
|ESSB 5051
|Commercial office space
|Mullet/O’Ban
|39-10-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5363
|Urban center dwellings/taxes
|Kuderer/Palumbo
|39-10-0-0
|3/12
|ESSB 5298
|Marijuana product labeling
|Keiser/Rivers
|40-8-0-1
|3/11
|ESSB 5318
|Marijuana license compliance
|Keiser/Rivers
|41-5-0-3
|3/11
|SSB 5652
|Impounded vehicle belongings
|Hobbs/Fortunato
|41-7-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5211
|Animals/paramedic training
|Cleveland/Palumbo
|41-7-0-1
|3/12
|ESB 5210
|Hearing instruments/notices
|Cleveland/Palumbo
|44-4-0-1
|3/11
|ESB 5496
|Boundary line modification
|Hunt/Zeiger
|44-4-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5370
|Aviation coordinating comm’n
|Hobbs/Keiser
|45-1-0-3
|3/11
|2SSB 5820
|Vulnerable children/care
|Wellman/Nguyen
|45-3-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5366
|Urban centers/multiple-units
|Kuderer/Wagoner
|45-4-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5566
|Prevailing wage admin. fees
|Keiser/Braun
|46-1-0-2
|3/12
|2SSB 5308
|Energy service contractors
|Carlyle/Short
|46-2-0-1
|3/12
|SSB 5025
|Self-help housing dev./taxes
|Kuderer/Das
|46-2-0-1
|3/11
|ESSB 5024
|Local taxing districts
|Takko/Hasegawa
|46-2-0-1
|3/11
|ESSB 5746
|Low-income homeownership
|Kuderer/Saldaña
|46-2-0-1
|3/11
|ESB 5008
|Short subdivisions
|Takko/Palumbo
|46-2-0-1
|3/12
|ESSB 5139
|Daylight saving time
|Hunt/Honeyford
|46-3-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5687
|Retirement system opt-out
|Rolfes/Bailey
|46-3-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5633
|Behavioral health pathways
|Dhingra/Brown
|47-0-0-2
|3/12
|2SSB 5903
|Children’s mental health
|Dhingra/Darneille
|47-0-0-2
|3/12
|SSB 5748
|Military installation infra.
|Hunt/Conway
|47-1-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5668
|Tow truck operator auctions
|Rolfes/Takko
|47-1-0-1
|3/12
|SB 5263
|School bus drivers
|Wellman/Zeiger
|47-1-1-0
|3/12
|SB 5596
|Health sciences authorities
|Rolfes/Holy
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5247
|Catastrophic incident plans
|Hunt/Frockt
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5885
|Child trafficking/hearsay
|Pedersen/Padden
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|2SSB 5718
|Child welfare housing assist
|Darneille/Saldaña
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5212
|Adoption of research animals
|Palumbo/Palumbo
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5265
|Volunteerism/state gov.
|Hunt/Zeiger
|48-0-0-1
|3/12
|ESB 5779
|Ballot drop box placement
|Hunt/Kuderer
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5829
|Vol. firefighter pensions
|Rolfes/Mullet
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|SSB 5894
|Firefighters’ pension levy
|Rolfes/Braun
|48-0-0-1
|3/11
|ESB 5453
|Irrigation district admin.
|Takko/Takko
|48-0-0-1
|3/12
|SSB 5739
|Housing/urban growth areas
|Kuderer/Sheldon
|48-0-0-1
|3/12
|ESSB 5067
|Common schools
|Wellman/Zeiger
|48-1-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5467
|Tax preferences/mass timber
|Van De Wege/Liias
|48-1-0-0
|3/12
|E2SSB 5276
|Hemp production
|Van De Wege/Ericksen
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5354
|Highly capable student prgs.
|Wellman/Rivers
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|ESSB 5279
|Outdoor burning
|Van De Wege/Van De Wege
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5088
|Computer science/high school
|Wellman/Wellman
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5441
|Rental vouchers/offenders
|Darneille/Nguyen
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|SSB 5612
|Holocaust education
|Wellman/Rivers
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|E2SSB 5662
|Cloud computing solutions
|Carlyle/Palumbo
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|SB 5731
|School district territory
|Wellman/Short
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|ESSB 5874
|Rural sat. skill centers
|Wellman/Warnick
|49-0-0-0
|3/12
|E2SSB 5393
|College promise scholarship
|Palumbo/Palumbo
|27-18-0-4
|3/9
|2SSB 5489
|Environmental justice
|Carlyle/Saldaña
|27-21-0-1
|3/8
|ESSB 5600
|Residential tenants
|Kuderer/Kuderer
|31-15-0-3
|3/9
|E2SSB 5740
|Retirement savings program
|Mullet/Mullet
|31-17-0-1
|3/8
|ESSB 5272
|Emergency comm. max tax rate
|Takko/Hunt
|36-12-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5388
|Campaign treasurers training
|Hunt/Becker
|37-10-0-2
|3/8
|SB 5360
|Retirement system defaults
|Rolfes/Conway
|39-9-0-1
|3/8
|ESSB 5853
|School construction
|Rolfes/Pedersen
|40-5-1-3
|3/9
|ESB 5765
|Persons transporting freight
|Keiser/Kuderer
|44-3-0-2
|3/8
|SSB 5443
|Engineers and land surveyors
|Hunt/Van De Wege
|44-4-0-1
|3/8
|ESSB 5688
|Athletic trainers
|Cleveland/Cleveland
|45-1-0-3
|3/9
|ESSB 5228
|Lodging special excise taxes
|Takko/Takko
|45-3-0-1
|3/8
|ESSB 5418
|Local government procurement
|Takko/Takko
|45-3-0-1
|3/8
|E2SSB 5327
|Career connected learning
|Palumbo/Wellman
|45-3-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5532
|Special education
|Wellman/Braun
|46-0-0-3
|3/9
|E2SSB 5091
|Special education funding
|Wellman/Wellman
|46-0-0-3
|3/9
|SB 5635
|Behav. health professions
|Palumbo/Brown
|46-0-0-3
|3/9
|ESB 5937
|Vehicle lamp colors
|Hobbs/Lovelett
|47-0-0-2
|3/8
|SSB 5175
|Firefighter safety
|Keiser/Braun
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5552
|Native pollinators
|Van De Wege/Liias
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|E2SSB 5284
|Smoke detection devices
|Mullet/Liias
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|2SSB 5236
|Apprenticeships
|Keiser/Keiser
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SB 5640
|Youth courts
|Darneille/Holy
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SB 5651
|Kinship care legal aid
|Pedersen/King
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5670
|Fire district powers
|Takko/Wagoner
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5876
|DOC women’s division
|Darneille/Darneille
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5936
|Industrial symbioses
|Carlyle/Brown
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|ESB 5958
|Public works/second-class
|Takko/Lovelett
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5167
|Linked deposit program
|Mullet/Hasegawa
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5405
|Organ transplant nondiscrim.
|Cleveland/Padden
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|2SSB 5672
|Adult fam. home spec. servs
|Cleveland/Cleveland
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|E2SSB 5397
|Plastic packaging
|Carlyle/Rolfes
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5550
|Pesticide application safety
|Keiser/Saldaña
|48-0-0-1
|3/8
|SSB 5135
|Toxic pollution
|Carlyle/Rolfes
|25-24-0-0
|3/7
|SSB 5181
|Invol. treatment procedures
|Pedersen/Kuderer
|26-19-0-4
|3/7
|E2SSB 5438
|H-2A agricultural program
|Keiser/McCoy
|26-21-0-2
|3/6
|SSB 5889
|Insurance communications
|Cleveland/Dhingra
|27-19-0-3
|3/6
|2SSB 5602
|Reproductive health care
|Cleveland/Randall
|28-17-0-4
|3/7
|SSB 5861
|Legislature/code of conduct
|Hunt/Dhingra
|29-18-0-2
|3/6
|ESSB 5485
|Music therapists
|Cleveland/Darneille
|30-15-0-4
|3/6
|E2SSB 5497
|Immigrants in the workplace
|Pedersen/Wellman
|30-16-0-3
|3/7
|SB 5205
|Incomp. for trial/firearms
|Pedersen/Dhingra
|30-17-0-2
|3/7
|E2SSB 5120
|Private correctional facils
|Darneille/Palumbo
|30-18-0-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5082
|Social emotional learning
|Wellman/McCoy
|30-18-0-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5800
|Homeless college students
|Palumbo/Randall
|30-18-0-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5604
|Uniform guardianship, etc.
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|32-16-0-1
|3/6
|E2SSB 5356
|LGBTQ commission
|Hunt/Wilson, C.
|34-14-0-1
|3/6
|SB 5119
|Contracted highway workers
|Palumbo/Palumbo
|36-11-0-2
|3/6
|2SSB 5433
|DOC/postsecondary education
|Darneille/Wilson, C.
|36-11-1-1
|3/6
|SSB 5012
|Governmental continuity
|Hunt/Takko
|37-11-0-1
|3/7
|SJR 8200
|Catastrophic incidents
|Hunt/Takko
|37-11-0-1
|3/7
|ESSB 5160
|Sr’s, disab. vets/prop tx ex
|Kuderer/Dhingra
|37-11-0-1
|3/7
|2SSB 5774
|Student debt
|Palumbo/Liias
|40-8-0-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5873
|Community forests
|Van De Wege/Hawkins
|41-5-0-3
|3/6
|ESSB 5959
|Livestock identification
|Rolfes/Warnick
|43-2-0-4
|3/7
|ESSB 5383
|Tiny houses
|Kuderer/Zeiger
|44-2-0-3
|3/6
|SB 5787
|City, district publ. records
|Hunt/Walsh
|45-0-1-3
|3/7
|SSB 5394
|Liquor licensees/web sites
|Keiser/King
|45-2-0-2
|3/7
|SB 5022
|Higher ed./interest arbitr.
|Keiser/Keiser
|45-2-0-2
|3/6
|ESB 5887
|Prior authorization
|Cleveland/Short
|45-2-0-2
|3/6
|SB 5505
|Local stormwater charges
|Hobbs/Hobbs
|45-2-0-2
|3/7
|ESSB 5311
|OFM/obsolete provisions
|Hunt/Hunt
|46-0-1-2
|3/7
|SSB 5638
|Distributed ledger tech.
|Carlyle/Brown
|46-0-2-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5376
|Consumer data
|Carlyle/Carlyle
|46-1-0-2
|3/6
|SSB 5324
|Homeless student support
|Wellman/Frockt
|46-1-0-2
|3/6
|SB 5786
|Higher education/research
|Palumbo/Brown
|46-1-0-2
|3/6
|E2SSB 5432
|Behavioral health, integrate
|Dhingra/Dhingra
|46-2-0-1
|3/7
|E2SSB 5720
|Involuntary treatment act
|Dhingra/Dhingra
|46-2-0-1
|3/7
|2SSB 5577
|Orca whales/vessels
|Van De Wege/Rolfes
|46-3-0-0
|3/7
|ESB 5573
|Domestic violence TBIs
|Darneille/Warnick
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|SB 5503
|On-site sewage systems
|Carlyle/Das
|47-0-0-2
|3/6
|2SSB 5511
|Broadband service
|Carlyle/Wellman
|47-0-0-2
|3/6
|SSB 5883
|Farm products/vehicle weight
|Hobbs/King
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|SB 5199
|Correctional emp arbitration
|Keiser/Keiser
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|SB 5310
|OFM/agency names & accounts
|Hunt/Hunt
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|SB 5816
|Utility rate making/property
|Carlyle/Carlyle
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|ESSB 5127
|Brain injury fee increase
|Rolfes/McCoy
|47-0-0-2
|3/7
|SSB 5380
|Opioid use disorder
|Cleveland/Cleveland
|47-0-1-1
|3/7
|SSB 5815
|DCYF/minimum security status
|Darneille/Nguyen
|47-1-0-1
|3/6
|2SSB 5437
|ECEAP eligibility
|Wellman/Wilson, C.
|47-1-0-1
|3/6
|SSB 5089
|Early learning access
|Wellman/Wellman
|48-0-0-1
|3/6
|E2SSB 5444
|Forensic mental health care
|Dhingra/Dhingra
|48-0-0-1
|3/7
|SB 5918
|Whale watching guidelines
|Van De Wege/Lovelett
|48-0-0-1
|3/7
|SSB 5428
|Higher ed./veteran health
|Palumbo/Wilson, L.
|48-0-0-1
|3/7
|SSB 5164
|Trafficking victims assist.
|Darneille/Saldaña
|48-0-0-1
|3/7
|SSB 5355
|LEOFF credit recovery/PERS
|Rolfes/Holy
|49-0-0-0
|3/7
|SB 5811
|Clean car standards & prog.
|Carlyle/Nguyen
|26-22-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5297
|Assistant AG bargaining
|Keiser/Hunt
|27-18-0-4
|3/5
|ESSB 5579
|Crude oil volatility/rail
|Carlyle/Billig
|27-20-0-2
|3/4
|ESSB 5077
|Single-use plastic straws
|Carlyle/Kuderer
|27-21-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5735
|Juvenile court/age
|Darneille/Darneille
|29-18-0-2
|3/5
|E2SSB 5223
|Electrical net metering
|Carlyle/Palumbo
|29-19-0-1
|3/4
|ESSB 5322
|Clean water act/discharges
|Carlyle/Palumbo
|30-17-0-2
|3/4
|SSB 5163
|Wrongful injury or death
|Pedersen/Hasegawa
|30-17-0-2
|3/5
|ESSB 5478
|Noncompetition covenants
|Keiser/Liias
|30-18-0-1
|3/5
|ESSB 5323
|Plastic bags
|Carlyle/Das
|31-14-0-4
|3/5
|SSB 5303
|Motorcycle safety
|Hobbs/Liias
|32-16-0-1
|3/4
|ESSB 5332
|Vital statistics
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|33-15-0-1
|3/4
|SJM 8008
|Federal law/smoking age 21
|Cleveland/Bailey
|35-12-0-2
|3/5
|ESSB 5946
|SEPA/shelters & encampments
|Kuderer/Nguyen
|35-12-0-2
|3/5
|SSB 5488
|Sentencing, persons under 21
|Darneille/Darneille
|37-11-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5621
|Small claims court jx amount
|Pedersen/Warnick
|39-9-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5851
|Vuln. children ed. opport.
|Rolfes/Frockt
|42-2-0-5
|3/5
|SSB 5063
|Ballots, prepaid postage
|Hunt/Nguyen
|42-3-0-4
|3/5
|SSB 5593
|Running start fee waivers
|Wellman/Liias
|42-5-0-2
|3/5
|ESSB 5027
|Extreme risk protect. orders
|Pedersen/Frockt
|43-5-0-1
|3/5
|SSB 5023
|Ethnic studies curriculum
|Wellman/Hasegawa
|43-5-0-1
|3/4
|SB 5826
|Federal funding/family serv.
|Darneille/Darneille
|44-0-0-5
|3/5
|SB 5197
|National guard ed. grants
|Palumbo/Hobbs
|44-1-0-4
|3/5
|ESB 5755
|Veteran tuition waivers
|Palumbo/Randall
|44-1-0-4
|3/5
|SB 5817
|Chiropractic senior students
|Cleveland/Rivers
|45-0-0-4
|3/5
|SB 5490
|Life sciences discovery fund
|Mullet/Frockt
|46-1-0-2
|3/4
|SSB 5403
|Adult family home egress
|Cleveland/Bailey
|47-0-0-2
|3/4
|SSB 5597
|Aerial pesticide application
|Van De Wege/Rolfes
|47-0-0-2
|3/4
|2SSB 5021
|DOC/interest arbitration
|Keiser/Van De Wege
|47-0-0-2
|3/4
|SB 5792
|Cultural access programs
|Takko/Salomon
|47-1-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5386
|Telemedicine training
|Cleveland/Becker
|48-0-0-1
|3/4
|SB 5002
|Limited cooperative assocs.
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|48-0-0-1
|3/4
|SSB 5514
|School threats notification
|Wellman/Padden
|48-0-0-1
|3/5
|SSB 5714
|Evidence reliability, crim.
|Pedersen/Dhingra
|48-0-0-1
|3/4
|SB 5233
|Sick leave/collective barg.
|Keiser/Keiser
|48-0-0-1
|3/5
|SSB 5525
|Whitetail deer population
|Van De Wege/Short
|48-0-0-1
|3/5
|SSB 5492
|Motor vehicle felonies
|Pedersen/Billig
|48-0-0-1
|3/5
|SB 5795
|Contractor bonding
|Keiser/Zeiger
|48-0-0-1
|3/4
|2SSB 5141
|School resource officers
|Wellman/Wellman
|48-0-0-1
|3/5
|ESB 5294
|Legislative service leave
|Hunt/Hunt
|27-19-0-3
|3/1
|SB 5224
|Advisory votes
|Hunt/Kuderer
|27-20-0-2
|3/1
|E2SSB 5116
|Clean energy
|Carlyle/Carlyle
|28-19-0-2
|3/1
|ESSB 5395
|Sexual health education
|Wellman/Wilson, C.
|28-21-0-0
|2/27
|SSB 5689
|Harassment, etc./schools
|Wellman/Liias
|29-20-0-0
|2/27
|ESSB 5035
|Prevailing wage laws
|Keiser/Saldaña
|40-7-0-2
|3/1
|ESSB 5410
|Credit policy/AP, IB, CAIE
|Palumbo/Mullet
|46-0-0-3
|3/1
|SB 5375
|Capital budget/public art
|Rolfes/Wellman
|47-0-0-2
|3/1
|ESB 5439
|Employment security records
|Keiser/Keiser
|49-0-0-0
|2/27
|ESSB 5480
|Real estate appraisers
|Keiser/Brown
|49-0-0-0
|2/27
|ESSB 5544
|Veterans/CDL waivers
|Hobbs/Hobbs
|49-0-0-0
|2/27
|ESSB 5330
|Small forest landowners
|Van De Wege/Braun
|49-0-0-0
|2/27
|2SSB 5292
|Rx drug cost transparency
|Cleveland/Keiser
|49-0-0-0
|2/28
|ESB 5165
|Discrimination/immigration
|Pedersen/Saldaña
|29-20-0-0
|2/26
|SSB 5266
|Timely elections/districting
|Hunt/Saldaña
|29-20-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5074
|Presidential electors
|Hunt/Kuderer
|29-20-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5221
|Political comm. disclosures
|Hunt/Palumbo
|33-14-0-2
|2/20
|SSB 5166
|Postsecondary religious acc.
|Palumbo/Hasegawa
|33-16-0-0
|2/25
|SB 5207
|Felony voting rights notices
|Hunt/Dhingra
|37-12-0-0
|2/25
|SB 5032
|Medicare supplement plans
|Cleveland/Cleveland
|47-0-0-2
|2/20
|SB 5613
|Road vacation/body of water
|Takko/Rivers
|47-0-0-2
|2/20
|SSB 5603
|Military children/school reg
|Wellman/Randall
|47-0-0-2
|2/20
|SB 5304
|Local infrastruct. financing
|Kuderer/Mullet
|47-2-0-0
|2/26
|ESSB 5148
|Hunting/visible clothing
|Van De Wege/Wilson, L.
|48-0-0-1
|2/20
|ESB 5429
|Referred and diverted youth
|Darneille/Nguyen
|48-0-0-1
|2/20
|SB 5649
|Sexual assault/adjust SOLs
|Pedersen/Dhingra
|48-0-0-1
|2/20
|SSB 5399
|Child relocation
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|48-1-0-0
|2/25
|ESB 5616
|Diabetics/manicuring
|Keiser/Rivers
|48-1-0-0
|2/26
|SSB 5734
|Hospital safety net assess.
|Rolfes/Cleveland
|48-1-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5000
|Veterinarians/HEALWA
|Cleveland/Palumbo
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SSB 5028
|Month of the kindergartner
|Wellman/Hunt
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SSB 5218
|Mobile food units
|Van De Wege/Zeiger
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|ESB 5334
|Common interest ownership
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|49-0-0-0
|2/25
|SB 5387
|Physician telemedicine cred.
|Cleveland/Becker
|49-0-0-0
|2/25
|SSB 5004
|Low-income veterinary srvs
|Cleveland/Cleveland
|49-0-0-0
|2/25
|SB 5367
|Military friendly schools
|Wellman/Wagoner
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5558
|DSHS & HCA/interpreters
|Darneille/Saldaña
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5622
|Limited jdx. court comm’rs
|Pedersen/Randall
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5909
|Liquor manuf., import, etc.
|Keiser/King
|49-0-0-0
|2/26
|SB 5339
|Death penalty elimination
|Pedersen/Carlyle
|28-19-0-2
|2/15
|SB 5145
|Hydraulic fracturing
|Van De Wege/Salomon
|29-18-0-2
|2/13
|SSB 5581
|State tax laws
|Rolfes/Rolfes
|33-13-0-3
|2/15
|SSB 5333
|Uniform parentage act
|Pedersen/Pedersen
|33-14-0-2
|2/13
|SB 5036
|Metro. park district comm’rs
|Takko/Conway
|40-7-0-2
|2/15
|SSB 5010
|Protected lands/fire levies
|Takko/Rolfes
|43-4-0-2
|2/15
|SB 5260
|Governor’s emergency powers
|Hunt/Zeiger
|45-2-0-2
|2/13
|ESSB 5131
|Mobile home foreclosure sale
|Kuderer/Takko
|47-0-0-2
|2/15
|SB 5113
|High school diplomas by CTC
|Palumbo/Liias
|47-0-0-2
|2/13
|SSB 5471
|Elevators
|Keiser/King
|47-0-0-2
|2/13
|ESSB 5258
|Isolated worker protection
|Keiser/Keiser
|47-0-0-2
|2/13
|SSB 5588
|Hydrogen production & sale
|Carlyle/Hawkins
|47-0-0-2
|2/15
|SB 5641
|Uniform law on notarial acts
|Pedersen/Holy
|47-0-0-2
|2/13
|SSB 5079
|Native Americans/voting
|Hunt/McCoy
|34-13-0-2
|2/6
|ESSB 5001
|Human remains
|Keiser/Pedersen
|36-11-0-2
|2/6
|SB 5716
|Federal employees/unemployed
|Keiser/Keiser
|38-9-0-2
|2/6
|SB 5177
|Cemetery district withdrawal
|Takko/Braun
|46-0-0-3
|2/6
|SB 5230
|Motor vehicle laws
|Hobbs/Wilson, C.
|47-0-0-2
|2/6
|SSB 5151
|Growth mngmt board/indexing
|Takko/Wilson, L.
|47-0-0-2
|2/6
|ESB 5273
|Presidential primary
|Hunt/Hunt
|29-18-0-1
|1/30
|SB 5124
|Appraisal mngmt companies
|Keiser/Das
|45-0-1-2
|1/30
|SHB 1064
|Law enforcement
|PS(Goodman)
|47-0-0-1
|1/30