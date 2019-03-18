Bills Passed out of House/Senate in Legislative Session
By KXRO News
|
Mar 18, 2019 @ 9:31 AM

A number of bills passed during the 2018-2019 Legislative Session.

We have compiled a list of the almost 400 bills from the House Floor Activity Report and almost 250 bills from the Senate Floor Activity Report including topics, sponsors, and votes.

 

House Floor Activity

Bill No. Description Sponsor Floor Action Action Date
ESHB 1747 Risk-based water standards Doglio,Gregerson 60-36-0-2 3/13
HB 1441 Local infrastruct. financing Tharinger,Doglio 64-31-0-3 3/13
EHB 1169 Fire juris. reimbursement Peterson,Griffey 64-32-0-2 3/13
E2SHB 1923 Urban residential building Fitzgibbon,Macri 66-30-0-2 3/13
HB 1841 Crew size on certain trains Riccelli,Chandler 72-24-0-2 3/13
ESHB 2050 Wine special license plates Chambers,Cody 86-9-0-3 3/13
HB 2075 Livestock brand inspections Chandler,Ormsby 89-7-0-2 3/13
HB 2062 Seattle Storm license plates Slatter,Senn 91-4-0-3 3/13
SHB 1082 Massage therapists/photo Kraft,Wylie 94-2-0-2 3/13
ESHB 1510 Narrow track vehicles Shea,Riccelli 94-2-0-2 3/13
E2SHB 1593 UW behavioral health campus Chopp,Sullivan 95-0-0-3 3/13
HB 1707 Disabled veterans/lic plates Gildon,Ryu 95-0-0-3 3/13
HB 2085 Mt. St. Helens license plate Orcutt,Blake 95-0-0-3 3/13
HB 2058 Purple Heart license plates Callan,Dufault 95-0-0-3 3/13
EHB 1996 San Juan license plate Lekanoff,Shewmake 95-0-0-3 3/13
HB 1318 Capital budget/public art Tharinger,Van Werven 95-1-0-2 3/13
ESHB 1207 Manuf. housing communities Ryu,Jenkin 96-0-0-2 3/13
2SHB 1784 Wildfire prevention Kretz,Blake 96-0-0-2 3/13
ESHB 1504 Impaired driving Klippert,Goodman 96-0-0-2 3/13
SHB 1746 Commercial office space dev. Fey,Gildon 96-0-0-2 3/13
EHB 1465 Pistol sales or transfers Goodman,Jinkins 59-35-0-4 3/12
ESHB 1582 Manuf./mobile home tenants Gregerson,Kloba 53-42-0-3 3/12
E2SHB 1110 Greenhouse gas/transp. fuels Fitzgibbon,Slatter 53-43-0-2 3/12
ESHB 1450 Noncompetition covenants Stanford,Kloba 55-41-0-2 3/12
EHB 1465 Pistol sales or transfers Goodman,Jinkins 59-35-0-4 3/12
E2SHB 1105 Home foreclosure/taxes APP(Orwall) 59-38-0-1 3/12
ESHB 1966 Pedestrian, etc. safety Kilduff,Goodman 61-36-0-1 3/12
E2SHB 1660 Extracurricular/low income Bergquist,Harris 62-36-0-0 3/12
SHB 1512 Transp. electrification Fey,Steele 64-33-0-1 3/12
ESHB 1994 Significant transp. projects Wylie,Vick 69-28-0-1 3/12
ESHB 1772 Motorized foot scooters Macri,Chambers 85-13-0-0 3/12
HB 1079 Board of regents/faculty Pollet,Kloba 86-12-0-0 3/12
SHB 1325 Personal delivery devices Kloba,Steele 94-3-0-1 3/12
SHB 2024 Medicaid incentive payments Robinson,Cody 97-1-0-0 3/12
ESHB 1849 Unplatted tidelands, etc. Lekanoff,Chapman 98-0-0-0 3/12
SHB 1436 Snow bikes Mosbrucker,Wylie 98-0-0-0 3/12
SHB 1661 Higher education retirement Chandler,Ormsby 98-0-0-0 3/12
SHB 1575 Collective bargaining/dues Stonier,Valdez 57-41-0-0 3/11
ESHB 2097 Statewide wolf recovery Kretz,Chapman 98-0-0-0 3/11
SHB 1575 Collective bargaining/dues Stonier,Valdez 57-41-0-0 3/11
ESHB 1569 Product degradability Ramos,Chapman 60-37-0-1 3/11
SHB 1158 Permanent cosmetics Ryu,Eslick 64-33-0-1 3/11
HB 1092 Metro. park district comm’rs Fey,Jinkins 74-24-0-0 3/11
EHB 1706 Subminimum wage/disabilities Frame,Sells 81-17-0-0 3/11
E2SHB 1874 Adolescent behavioral health Frame,Eslick 89-8-0-1 3/11
SHB 1545 Curing ballots Mead,Hudgins 91-7-0-0 3/11
ESHB 1839 Arena projects/taxes Sullivan,MacEwen 94-4-0-0 3/11
SSB 5954 Bump-fire stock buy-back prg Rolfes 94-4-0-0 3/11
EHB 1126 Distributed energy Morris,Ryu 96-0-0-2 3/11
HB 1537 Sunshine committee recs. Springer,Van Werven 96-0-0-2 3/11
HB 1900 Federal funding/family serv. Callan,Dent 96-1-0-1 3/11
HB 1673 Explosives/public record act Steele,Eslick 97-1-0-0 3/11
2SHB 1059 B&O return filing due date Van Werven,Kraft 98-0-0-0 3/11
HB 1301 Arenas/leasehold excise tax Kirby,Fey 98-0-0-0 3/11
HB 1423 Adult family home egress Tharinger,Harris 98-0-0-0 3/11
ESHB 1880 Problem gambling task force Kloba,Harris 98-0-0-0 3/11
HB 2033 Mandatory reporting of abuse Chambers,Paul 98-0-0-0 3/11
HB 1727 Gift cards Walen,Ormsby 98-0-0-0 3/11
ESHB 2097 Statewide wolf recovery Kretz,Chapman 98-0-0-0 3/11
SHB 1734 College in high school accr. Leavitt,Boehnke 98-0-0-0 3/11
HB 1838 Distillery information Walsh,Goehner 94-2-0-2 3/9
SHB 1196 Perm. daylight saving time Riccelli 89-7-0-2 3/9
SHB 1476 Contracts for dogs and cats Stanford,Appleton 53-43-0-2 3/9
ESHB 1696 Wage and salary information Dolan,Senn 56-40-0-2 3/9
ESHB 1308 Retirement system defaults Stanford,Volz 74-22-0-2 3/9
HB 1305 Notices of disqualification Walen,Irwin 87-9-0-2 3/9
ESHB 1332 Energy site eval. council Wylie,DeBolt 88-8-0-2 3/9
SHB 1196 Perm. daylight saving time Riccelli 89-7-0-2 3/9
2SHB 1304 CTE/alt. learning exp. prgs. MacEwen,Stonier 92-4-0-2 3/9
HB 1838 Distillery information Walsh,Goehner 94-2-0-2 3/9
SHB 1075 Consumer comp grp insurance Kirby,Vick 95-1-0-2 3/9
HB 1918 Community preservation auth. Santos 96-0-0-2 3/9
HB 1583 Mosquito control districts Kraft,Pollet 96-0-0-2 3/9
HB 1634 Tax foreclosure/as-is sale Goehner,Eslick 96-0-0-2 3/9
E2SHB 1114 Food waste reduction Doglio,Slatter 96-0-0-2 3/9
HB 2051 Pension & disability boards Lovick,Chapman 96-0-0-2 3/9
ESHB 1879 Rx drug utilization mngmt Jinkins,Cody 95-0-0-3 3/8
E2SHB 1599 High school graduation reqs. Stonier,Harris 91-4-0-3 3/8
E2SHB 1139 Educator workforce supply Santos,Dolan 93-2-0-3 3/8
ESHB 1813 Pupil transp. contracts Sullivan,Santos 56-39-0-3 3/8
E2SHB 1523 Individual health ins market Cody,Macri 57-41-0-0 3/8
SSB 5581 State tax laws Rolfes 58-36-0-4 3/8
SHB 1607 Health marketplace notices Caldier,Jinkins 63-35-0-0 3/8
HB 1026 Breed-based dog regulations Appleton,Fitzgibbon 66-29-0-3 3/8
E2SHB 1311 College bound scholarship Bergquist,Ortiz-Self 66-29-0-3 3/8
SHB 1686 Hospital access to care Macri,Cody 67-31-0-0 3/8
E2SHB 1224 Rx drug cost transparency Robinson,Macri 80-18-0-0 3/8
SHB 1377 Housing dev./religious orgs. Walen,Barkis 84-12-0-2 3/8
SHB 2049 Commercial egg layers Blake 90-6-0-2 3/8
E2SHB 1599 High school graduation reqs. Stonier,Harris 91-4-0-3 3/8
ESHB 1379 Political comm. disclosures Pellicciotti,Hudgins 91-5-0-2 3/8
E2SHB 1139 Educator workforce supply Santos,Dolan 93-2-0-3 3/8
ESHB 1329 Office of pub. guardianship Kilduff,Harris 93-5-0-0 3/8
SHB 1360 Driving record abstracts Irwin,Fey 94-1-0-3 3/8
SHB 1856 Scleral tattooing Tharinger,Caldier 94-4-0-0 3/8
E2SHB 1401 Hemp production Shea,Blake 95-0-0-3 3/8
HB 1676 Arts & crafts/liquor license MacEwen 95-0-0-3 3/8
ESHB 1879 Rx drug utilization mngmt Jinkins,Cody 95-0-0-3 3/8
HB 1070 Natural gas tax treatment Mosbrucker,Fitzgibbon 95-0-0-3 3/8
SHB 1251 Election security breaches Tarleton,Hudgins 95-0-0-3 3/8
HB 2038 Pavement condition reporting Ramos,Orcutt 95-0-0-3 3/8
SHB 1168 Self-help housing dev./taxes Leavitt,Barkis 95-1-0-2 3/8
3SHB 1498 Broadband service Hudgins,Dye 95-1-0-2 3/8
ESHB 1667 Public records request admin Springer,Walsh 96-0-0-2 3/8
SHB 1865 Acupuncture & Eastern med. Cody,Harris 96-2-0-0 3/8
ESHB 1099 Health network adequacy Jinkins,Cody 97-0-0-1 3/8
HB 1548 WA medical commission Davis,Cody 97-1-0-0 3/8
HB 1753 Health profession fees/rules Riccelli,Macri 98-0-0-0 3/8
SHB 1415 Medical marijuana auth db Schmick,Cody 98-0-0-0 3/8
2SHB 1907 SUD treatment system Davis,Appleton 98-0-0-0 3/8
EHB 1564 Nursing facilities/medicaid Macri,Schmick 98-0-0-0 3/8
SHB 1239 Pub. hospital board meetings Cody,Schmick 98-0-0-0 3/8
HB 1432 Hospitals/ARNPs & PAs Cody,DeBolt 98-0-0-0 3/8
EHB 1777 Surgical facilities/CON Cody,Harris 98-0-0-0 3/8
SHB 1049 Health care whistleblowers Macri,Stokesbary 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1177 Dental laboratories Stonier,Caldier 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1674 Personalized learning exp. Rude,Steele 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 2035 In-state broadcasters, taxes Lovick,Frame 97-0-0-1 3/7
EHB 1584 Transp. planning orgs/tribes Riccelli,Ormsby 64-33-0-1 3/7
EHB 2066 Driver’s license restriction Davis,Pellicciotti 96-1-0-1 3/7
SHB 1195 Campaign finance Hudgins,Walsh 95-2-0-1 3/7
ESHB 1732 Bias-based criminal offenses Valdez,Entenman 85-12-0-1 3/7
2SHB 1603 Economic assistance programs Senn,Entenman 69-28-0-1 3/7
HB 1220 Insurance commissioner/PEBB Dolan,Volz 96-1-0-1 3/7
2SHB 1579 Chinook abundance Fitzgibbon,Peterson 59-39-0-0 3/7
EHB 1584 Transp. planning orgs/tribes Riccelli,Ormsby 64-33-0-1 3/7
SHB 1798 Short-term rentals Ryu,Mosbrucker 65-32-0-1 3/7
HB 2119 State forestland moneys Morris,Lekanoff 66-31-0-1 3/7
2SHB 1603 Economic assistance programs Senn,Entenman 69-28-0-1 3/7
ESHB 1578 Oil transportation safety Lekanoff,Peterson 70-28-0-0 3/7
2SHB 1580 Orca whales/vessels Blake,Kretz 78-20-0-0 3/7
2SHB 1216 School safety & well-being Dolan,Harris 83-14-0-1 3/7
ESHB 1732 Bias-based criminal offenses Valdez,Entenman 85-12-0-1 3/7
ESHB 1794 Marijuana bus. agreements Stanford,MacEwen 86-11-0-1 3/7
HB 1792 Marijuana retailer penalties Pettigrew,Appleton 89-8-0-1 3/7
HB 1499 Public facilities/recreation Jenkin,Peterson 89-8-0-1 3/7
HB 1413 Optional life annuity Ormsby,Volz 90-7-0-1 3/7
HB 1285 Treasurer/public works board Doglio,Steele 93-4-0-1 3/7
SHB 1195 Campaign finance Hudgins,Walsh 95-2-0-1 3/7
EHB 2066 Driver’s license restriction Davis,Pellicciotti 96-1-0-1 3/7
HB 1220 Insurance commissioner/PEBB Dolan,Volz 96-1-0-1 3/7
ESHB 1788 WA state bar association Stokesbary 96-1-0-1 3/7
SHB 1295 Public works contracting Tharinger 96-1-0-1 3/7
SHB 1930 Expression of breast milk Doglio,Dolan 96-1-0-1 3/7
HB 1674 Personalized learning exp. Rude,Steele 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1953 Sno-park recreation permits Corry,Fitzgibbon 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1430 Licensing moderniz. account MacEwen,Stanford 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1908 Electronic authentication Graham,Walsh 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 2035 In-state broadcasters, taxes Lovick,Frame 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1049 Health care whistleblowers Macri,Stokesbary 97-0-0-1 3/7
E3SHB 1324 Rural development, zones Chapman,Maycumber 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1148 Architect registration Kirby,Vick 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1177 Dental laboratories Stonier,Caldier 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1594 Telecommunication installat. Chandler,Chapman 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1426 Conservation district coop. Ramos,Orcutt 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1431 Joint self-insurance prgs Kirby,Vick 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1449 Public lands day Peterson,Chandler 97-0-0-1 3/7
SHB 1769 Vessel crewmember license Blake,Chandler 97-0-0-1 3/7
HB 1011 Working forests/real estate Reeves,Barkis 98-0-0-0 3/7
HB 1001 Service contract providers Kirby,Vick 98-0-0-0 3/7
HB 1061 State clam Blake,Walsh 98-0-0-0 3/7
HB 1062 Commercial fishing access Blake,Walsh 98-0-0-0 3/7
SHB 1290 Voluntary cleanups/haz waste Peterson,Barkis 98-0-0-0 3/7
ESHB 1692 Agency employees/harassment Jinkins,Caldier 98-0-0-0 3/7
ESHB 2018 Harassment/legislature Morgan,Jinkins 98-0-0-0 3/7
2SHB 1893 Postsecondary student assist Entenman,Leavitt 56-40-0-2 3/6
E2SHB 1543 Recycling Mead,Doglio 64-32-0-2 3/6
2SHB 1893 Postsecondary student assist Entenman,Leavitt 56-40-0-2 3/6
HB 1278 College bound/room & board Hudgins,Valdez 59-37-0-2 3/6
HB 1155 Health care employees Riccelli,Appleton 63-34-0-1 3/6
ESHB 1817 High hazard facilities Sells,Chapman 64-32-0-2 3/6
E2SHB 1543 Recycling Mead,Doglio 64-32-0-2 3/6
SHB 1791 Vuln. children ed. opport. Reeves,Sullivan 64-33-0-1 3/6
SHB 1715 Withholding of transcripts Entenman,Boehnke 66-30-0-2 3/6
ESHB 1355 CTC counselor staffing Ortiz-Self,Orwall 72-24-0-2 3/6
SHB 1116 Motorcycle safety Lovick,Ryu 72-25-0-1 3/6
HB 1952 Building communities fund Ortiz-Self,Kilduff 86-11-0-1 3/6
SHB 1231 Sex offenses/modify SOL Griffey,Orwall 89-7-0-2 3/6
2SHB 1767 Arrest & jail alternatives Lovick,Leavitt 89-8-0-1 3/6
2SHB 1303 Child care/higher education Shewmake,Eslick 90-6-0-2 3/6
HB 1647 Pilot rest periods Chapman,Boehnke 92-5-0-1 3/6
2SHB 1272 School lunch durations Thai,Harris 95-1-0-2 3/6
HB 2052 Marijuana product testing Stanford,MacEwen 95-2-0-1 3/6
SHB 1151 Education reporting Volz,Pollet 96-0-0-2 3/6
SHB 1621 Teacher prep. skills assess. Ybarra,Steele 96-0-0-2 3/6
SHB 1658 Paraeducators Paul,Steele 96-0-0-2 3/6
SHB 1909 Industrial ins claim records Graham,Lovick 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1326 DNA sample collection Klippert,Goodman 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1469 Driving/emerg. & work zones Jenkin,Chapman 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1836 Child sex crimes/fee waivers Kraft,Van Werven 97-0-0-1 3/6
HB 1934 Pistol license/armed forces Caldier,Kilduff 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHJM 4007 Regina Clark memorial bridge Orcutt,Appleton 97-0-0-1 3/6
EHB 1056 Domestic violence/workplace Mosbrucker,Orwall 97-0-0-1 3/6
HB 1382 Emergency aid/prostitution Pellicciotti,Kraft 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1532 Domestic violence TBIs Mosbrucker,Pettigrew 97-0-0-1 3/6
HB 1589 Correctional emps/firearms Chapman,Rude 97-0-0-1 3/6
EHB 1846 Off-road vehicle moneys Paul,Walsh 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1949 Firearm background checks Hansen,Irwin 97-0-0-1 3/6
EHB 2067 Vehicle & vessel owner info. Davis,Chambers 97-0-0-1 3/6
2SHB 1166 Sexual assault Orwall,Mosbrucker 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1254 Vehicle regist./marine cargo Fey,Barkis 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1480 Dredged material disposal Fey,Barkis 97-0-0-1 3/6
HB 1505 Child victims/sexual assault Klippert,Kraft 97-0-0-1 3/6
E2SHB 1517 Domestic violence Goodman,Mosbrucker 97-0-0-1 3/6
HB 1901 Safety belt exe/comm vehicle Lovick,Griffey 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1931 Health care work violence Leavitt,Kilduff 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1383 Patronizing a prostitute Pellicciotti 97-0-0-1 3/6
SHB 1383 Patronizing a prostitute Pellicciotti,Kraft 97-0-0-1 3/6
2SHB 1973 Dual enrollment scholarship Paul,Pollet 96-2-0-0 3/5
ESHB 1453 Residential tenants Macri,Jinkins 54-44-0-0 3/5
HB 1462 Tenant notice/demolish, etc. Barkis,Reeves 94-4-0-0 3/5
ESHB 1998 Higher ed. sexual violence Pellicciotti,Leavitt 97-0-0-1 3/5
EHB 1638 Vaccine preventable diseases Harris,Stonier 57-40-0-1 3/5
ESHB 1453 Residential tenants Macri,Jinkins 54-44-0-0 3/5
SHB 1786 Protection, etc. orders Jinkins,Wylie 56-42-0-0 3/5
EHB 1638 Vaccine preventable diseases Harris,Stonier 57-40-0-1 3/5
2SHB 1444 Appliance efficiency Morris,Fitzgibbon 57-41-0-0 3/5
HB 2110 Affordable workforce housing Ryu,Santos 59-39-0-0 3/5
SHB 1225 Domestic violence/law enf. Jinkins,Peterson 60-38-0-0 3/5
ESHB 1440 Rent increase notices Robinson,Macri 62-36-0-0 3/5
HB 1829 Veterans’ assistance levies Chapman,Goehner 66-32-0-0 3/5
SHB 1406 Affordable housing/sales tax Robinson,Macri 66-32-0-0 3/5
ESHB 1723 Active transp safety council Kloba,Goodman 69-29-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1344 Child care access work group Reeves,Ryu 72-24-0-2 3/5
EHB 1219 Real estate taxes/housing Walen,Springer 74-24-0-0 3/5
E2SHB 1646 Juvenile rehab. confinement Goodman,Eslick 76-22-0-0 3/5
SHB 1083 Off-street parking, sale of Stonier,Vick 86-12-0-0 3/5
E2SHB 1033 Mobile home relocation asst. Ryu,Barkis 87-11-0-0 3/5
HB 1397 Electric aircraft Slatter,Dent 88-10-0-0 3/5
SHB 2108 K-3 class sizes/funding Callan,Stonier 91-7-0-0 3/5
HB 1462 Tenant notice/demolish, etc. Barkis,Reeves 94-4-0-0 3/5
SHB 1576 Construction defect actions Senn,Irwin 94-4-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1497 Foundat. public health servs Robinson,Harris 94-4-0-0 3/5
ESSB 5079 Native Americans/voting McCoy 95-3-0-0 3/5
EHB 1756 Adult entertainer safety Orwall,Mosbrucker 95-3-0-0 3/5
E2SHB 1391 Early achievers program Senn,Dent 96-0-0-2 3/5
2SHB 1973 Dual enrollment scholarship Paul,Pollet 96-2-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1424 CTE course equivalencies Steele,Paul 97-0-0-1 3/5
HB 1866 Day care prof dev compliance Dent,Chapman 97-0-0-1 3/5
ESHB 1998 Higher ed. sexual violence Pellicciotti,Leavitt 97-0-0-1 3/5
HB 2040 Nonhigh school districts MacEwen 97-0-0-1 3/5
EHB 2020 Employment investigations Dolan,Kretz 97-1-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1668 Washington health corps Slatter,Jinkins 97-1-0-0 3/5
HB 1375 Port district campaign cntrb Wylie,Stonier 98-0-0-0 3/5
HB 1670 Fire district bid limits Eslick,Sutherland 98-0-0-0 3/5
ESHB 1768 Substance use disorder prof. Davis,Macri 98-0-0-0 3/5
HB 2072 County treasurer contracting Volz,Senn 98-0-0-0 3/5
SHB 1605 Foster care TBI screenings Dent,Peterson 98-0-0-0 3/5
SHB 1643 Address confid./property Doglio,Walsh 98-0-0-0 3/5
EHB 1801 Abandoned cemeteries, entry Orcutt,DeBolt 98-0-0-0 3/5
SHB 1284 Treasurer invest. portfolios Vick,Kirby 98-0-0-0 3/5
SHB 1298 Weights and measures program Pettigrew,Chandler 98-0-0-0 3/5
SHB 1302 Gambling self-exclusion Kloba,Ryu 98-0-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1394 Behavioral health facilities Schmick,Cody 98-0-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1528 Recovery support services Davis,Harris 98-0-0-0 3/5
2SHB 1713 Native American women Mosbrucker,Gregerson 98-0-0-0 3/5
EHB 1912 Vol. firefighter pensions Blake,Griffey 98-0-0-0 3/5
HB 1980 Federal tax lien recording Macri,Ryu 98-0-0-0 3/5
HB 2129 Harassment Stokesbary,Pollet 98-0-0-0 3/5
ESB 5273 Presidential primary Hunt 54-42-0-2 3/4
SHB 1739 Firearms/undetectable, etc. Valdez,Dolan 55-41-0-2 3/4
SHB 1847 Aircraft noise abatement Pellicciotti,Orwall 55-41-0-2 3/4
SHB 1742 Juvenile offenses/depictions Frame,Eslick 57-39-0-2 3/4
SHB 1350 Temporary protection orders Kilduff,Irwin 60-36-0-2 3/4
HB 1906 Dolores Huerta day Ortiz-Self,Valdez 62-34-0-2 3/4
SHB 1587 Fruits and vegetables access Riccelli,Entenman 82-14-0-2 3/4
2SHB 1039 Opioid medications/schools Pollet,Cody 82-15-0-1 3/4
HB 1089 Certificates of achievement MacEwen,Volz 84-13-0-1 3/4
2SHB 1065 Out-of-network health care Cody,Jinkins 84-13-0-1 3/4
SHB 1724 Public facilities mitigation Santos 88-8-0-2 3/4
SHB 1644 Youth development work group Ortiz-Self,Lovick 90-7-0-1 3/4
HB 2008 Ballot security alt. methods Hudgins,Gregerson 94-2-0-2 3/4
HB 1726 Health care prof. students Riccelli,Schmick 95-0-0-3 3/4
HB 1604 Childhood deafness center Stonier,Harris 95-0-1-2 3/4
HB 1279 Committee on trade policy Hudgins,Stokesbary 95-1-0-2 3/4
SHB 1764 Found property Chambers,Goodman 95-1-0-2 3/4
HB 1755 Education doctorate degrees Leavitt,Van Werven 95-2-0-1 3/4
SHB 1091 Technical corrections Goodman 96-0-0-2 3/4
SHB 1595 Child sexual abuse investig. Stonier,Eslick 96-0-0-2 3/4
ESHB 1799 Death certificate short form Hoff,Wylie 96-0-0-2 3/4
SHB 2044 Park district deannexation Senn,Peterson 96-0-0-2 3/4
SHB 1198 Health prv misconduct notice Caldier,Cody 96-0-0-2 3/4
SHB 1264 Secondary traumatic stress Ortiz-Self,Orwall 96-0-0-2 3/4
SHB 1403 Municipal B&O tax apportion. Frame,Orcutt 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1408 Survivorship benefit options Volz,Ormsby 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1429 Dairy milk assessment fee Shewmake,Chandler 96-0-0-2 3/4
2SHB 1448 Veterans service officer prg Maycumber,Chapman 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1516 DFW dog training, nonlethal Blake,Dent 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1561 DCYF oversight board Dent,Senn 96-0-0-2 3/4
ESHB 1565 Background check sharing Robinson,Tharinger 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1702 Low-cost course material/CTC Van Werven,Leavitt 96-0-0-2 3/4
HB 1852 Property tax refunds Ramos,Pollet 96-0-0-2 3/4
ESHB 1130 Pub. school language access Orwall,McCaslin 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1210 School enrollment/military Kilduff,Leavitt 97-0-0-1 3/4
HB 1714 High school diplomas by CTC Entenman,Boehnke 97-0-0-1 3/4
HB 1803 Minimum school days Orcutt,Santos 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1826 Discharge planning process Leavitt,Kilduff 97-0-0-1 3/4
HB 1147 First informer broadcasters Chapman,Klippert 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1199 Health care/disability Cody,DeBolt 97-0-0-1 3/4
HB 1554 Dental hygienists Thai,Harris 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1577 K-12 computer sci. ed. data Callan,Stonier 97-0-0-1 3/4
HB 1688 Resident student/veterans Morgan,Sutherland 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1869 Emerging therapies work grp Schmick,Cody 97-0-0-1 3/4
SHB 1870 Afford. care act protections Davis,Cody 56-38-0-4 3/1
ESHB 1916 Child support services Kilduff,Leavitt 93-1-0-4 3/1
SHB 1919 Animal abuse Mosbrucker,Appleton 94-0-0-4 3/1
E2SHB 1112 Hydrofluorocarbon emissions Fitzgibbon,Kloba 55-39-0-4 3/1
SHB 1870 Afford. care act protections Davis,Cody 56-38-0-4 3/1
HB 1341 UAVs near marine species Hudgins,Morris 67-26-0-5 3/1
SHB 1485 Religious coordinator appt. Lekanoff,Pettigrew 70-24-0-4 3/1
SHB 1399 Paid family & medical leave Robinson,Doglio 71-23-0-4 3/1
SHB 1602 Consumer debt Reeves,Walen 72-22-0-4 3/1
SHB 1189 Ferry system performance Fitzgibbon,Young 79-16-0-3 3/1
HB 1366 Comm. facilities districts Sullivan,Jenkin 80-14-0-4 3/1
HB 1255 Patches pal license plates Lovick,Orwall 88-4-0-6 3/1
HB 1913 Occup. disease presumption Doglio,Sells 89-5-0-4 3/1
EHB 1563 Liquor tasting/students Jenkin,Blake 89-6-0-3 3/1
HB 1412 Nonresident pharmacies Thai,DeBolt 90-3-0-5 3/1
SHB 1531 Medical debt Jinkins,Walen 90-4-0-4 3/1
HB 1146 Christmas tree growers MacEwen,Young 91-0-0-7 3/1
SHB 1633 Fuel tax rate posting Goehner,Entenman 92-2-0-4 3/1
HB 1385 FDA nonpublic information Springer,Kretz 93-0-0-5 3/1
ESHB 1916 Child support services Kilduff,Leavitt 93-1-0-4 3/1
EHB 1058 Motorcycle parking methods Irwin,Blake 94-0-0-4 3/1
HB 1568 Port district worker dev. Chapman,Dent 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1071 Personal information Kloba,Dolan 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1170 Fire service mobilization Griffey,Goodman 94-0-0-4 3/1
HB 1335 Life sciences discovery fund Slatter,Schmick 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1356 Peer support group privilege Lovick,Maycumber 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1529 Peer counselors/agency affil Davis,Corry 94-0-0-4 3/1
HB 1534 Psychiatric payments/rural Dufault,Cody 94-0-0-4 3/1
HB 1657 Homeless youth services Callan,Eslick 94-0-0-4 3/1
HB 1730 Payment/limitations period Walen,Frame 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1919 Animal abuse Mosbrucker,Appleton 94-0-0-4 3/1
SHB 1041 Certificates of discharge Hansen,Irwin 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1212 Election materials/names Shea,McCaslin 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1349 Geriatric behavioral health Schmick,Cody 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1380 Assault of utility worker Pellicciotti,Goodman 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1672 Wine recorking Steele,Kirby 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1743 Prevailing rate of wages Ormsby,Sells 95-0-0-3 3/1
SHB 1009 State auditor Dolan,Kirby 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1137 Nat guard pay/wildland fires Leavitt,Klippert 95-0-0-3 3/1
HB 1247 State credit union act Reeves,Hoff 95-0-0-3 3/1
SHB 1520 Ballot envelope dates Morgan,Hudgins 95-0-0-3 3/1
EHB 1074 Tobacco & vapor products/age Harris,Orwall 66-30-0-2 2/20
ESHB 1138 Tenancy termination/military Ryu,Barkis 95-0-0-3 2/20
HB 1149 Sex. assault protect. orders Jinkins,Griffey 81-14-0-3 2/20
SHB 1197 Gold star license plates Riccelli,Irwin 95-0-0-3 2/20
HB 1533 D.V. resources in workplace Mosbrucker,Pettigrew 94-1-0-3 2/20
EHB 1074 Tobacco & vapor products/age Harris,Orwall 66-30-0-2 2/20
HB 1149 Sex. assault protect. orders Jinkins,Griffey 81-14-0-3 2/20
HB 1533 D.V. resources in workplace Mosbrucker,Pettigrew 94-1-0-3 2/20
ESHB 1138 Tenancy termination/military Ryu,Barkis 95-0-0-3 2/20
SHB 1197 Gold star license plates Riccelli,Irwin 95-0-0-3 2/20
HB 1055 No-contact orders/arrest Entenman,Orwall 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1176 Businesses & professions Hoff,Kirby 96-0-0-2 2/14
SHB 1244 Appraisal mngmt companies Walen 96-0-0-2 2/14
ESHB 1428 Electricity product attrib. Shewmake,Tarleton 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1020 County road admin. board Eslick,Stanford 96-0-0-2 2/14
EHB 1175 Health care decisions Kilduff,Irwin 71-25-0-2 2/14
HB 1187 Fish habitat projects Dent,Blake 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1208 Public accounting services Vick,Kirby 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1133 Apiarist liability Peterson,Griffey 95-1-0-2 2/14
HB 1066 Debt collection complaints Kilduff,Valdez 59-37-0-2 2/14
SHB 1028 Off-road vehicles/local gov. Shea,Kraft 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1066 Debt collection complaints Kilduff,Valdez 59-37-0-2 2/14
EHB 1175 Health care decisions Kilduff,Irwin 71-25-0-2 2/14
HB 1133 Apiarist liability Peterson,Griffey 95-1-0-2 2/14
HB 1020 County road admin. board Eslick,Stanford 96-0-0-2 2/14
SHB 1028 Off-road vehicles/local gov. Shea,Kraft 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1055 No-contact orders/arrest Entenman,Orwall 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1176 Businesses & professions Hoff,Kirby 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1187 Fish habitat projects Dent,Blake 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1208 Public accounting services Vick,Kirby 96-0-0-2 2/14
SHB 1244 Appraisal mngmt companies Walen 96-0-0-2 2/14
ESHB 1428 Electricity product attrib. Shewmake,Tarleton 96-0-0-2 2/14
HB 1490 Hanford workers/cancer Ormsby,Sells 67-29-0-2 2/7
HB 1252 Business entities/crime Pellicciotti,Klippert 96-0-0-2 2/7
SHB 1002 Rape in the third degree Orwall,Mosbrucker 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1016 Sexual assault kit notice Caldier,Cody 96-0-0-2 2/7
SHB 1012 Child passenger restraint Bergquist,Barkis 71-25-0-2 2/7
HB 1014 Motorcycle operators Jenkin,Kirby 70-26-0-2 2/7
SHB 1023 Adult family homes, 8 beds Macri,Harris 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1486 Delegation of inspection Mosbrucker,Gregerson 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1120 State learning standards Dolan 88-8-0-2 2/7
HB 1490 Hanford workers/cancer Ormsby,Sells 67-29-0-2 2/7
HB 1014 Motorcycle operators Jenkin,Kirby 70-26-0-2 2/7
SHB 1012 Child passenger restraint Bergquist,Barkis 71-25-0-2 2/7
HB 1120 State learning standards Dolan 88-8-0-2 2/7
SHB 1002 Rape in the third degree Orwall,Mosbrucker 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1016 Sexual assault kit notice Caldier,Cody 96-0-0-2 2/7
SHB 1023 Adult family homes, 8 beds Macri,Harris 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1252 Business entities/crime Pellicciotti,Klippert 96-0-0-2 2/7
HB 1486 Delegation of inspection Mosbrucker,Gregerson 96-0-0-2 2/7
HCR 4401 Code of conduct Macri,Mosbrucker 98-0-0-0
SHB 1064 Law enforcement Goodman,Klippert 98-0-0-0 1/24
SHB 1064 Law enforcement Goodman,Klippert 98-0-0-0 1/24
HCR 4401 Code of conduct Macri,Mosbrucker 98-0-0-0

 

Senate Floor Activity

Bill No. Description Chair/Sponsor Floor Action Action Date
ESSB 5434 Weapons in certain locations Pedersen/Wilson, C. 26-21-0-2 3/11
ESSB 5295 Labor neutrality/contractors Keiser/Keiser 27-20-0-2 3/12
2SSB 5287 Redistricting/incarceration Hunt/Darneille 27-21-0-1 3/11
SSJR 8201 School district bonds Wellman/Wellman 28-21-0-0 3/12
SB 5078 Candidate tax return discl. Hunt/Kuderer 28-21-0-0 3/12
SB 5605 Marijuana misdemeanors Pedersen/Nguyen 29-19-0-1 3/11
SB 5506 Parking at rest areas Hobbs/Hobbs 33-14-0-2 3/11
SSB 5137 Aircraft excise tax Hobbs/Honeyford 35-12-0-2 3/11
E2SSB 5290 Noncriminal youth detention Darneille/Darneille 35-14-0-0 3/12
SSB 5695 HOV lane penalties Hobbs/Liias 37-11-0-1 3/11
ESSB 5812 Accessory dwelling units Kuderer/Palumbo 38-10-0-1 3/11
E2SSB 5291 Confinement alts./children Darneille/Darneille 39-8-0-2 3/12
ESSB 5051 Commercial office space Mullet/O’Ban 39-10-0-0 3/12
SSB 5363 Urban center dwellings/taxes Kuderer/Palumbo 39-10-0-0 3/12
ESSB 5298 Marijuana product labeling Keiser/Rivers 40-8-0-1 3/11
ESSB 5318 Marijuana license compliance Keiser/Rivers 41-5-0-3 3/11
SSB 5652 Impounded vehicle belongings Hobbs/Fortunato 41-7-0-1 3/11
SSB 5211 Animals/paramedic training Cleveland/Palumbo 41-7-0-1 3/12
ESB 5210 Hearing instruments/notices Cleveland/Palumbo 44-4-0-1 3/11
ESB 5496 Boundary line modification Hunt/Zeiger 44-4-0-1 3/11
SSB 5370 Aviation coordinating comm’n Hobbs/Keiser 45-1-0-3 3/11
2SSB 5820 Vulnerable children/care Wellman/Nguyen 45-3-0-1 3/11
SSB 5366 Urban centers/multiple-units Kuderer/Wagoner 45-4-0-0 3/12
SB 5566 Prevailing wage admin. fees Keiser/Braun 46-1-0-2 3/12
2SSB 5308 Energy service contractors Carlyle/Short 46-2-0-1 3/12
SSB 5025 Self-help housing dev./taxes Kuderer/Das 46-2-0-1 3/11
ESSB 5024 Local taxing districts Takko/Hasegawa 46-2-0-1 3/11
ESSB 5746 Low-income homeownership Kuderer/Saldaña 46-2-0-1 3/11
ESB 5008 Short subdivisions Takko/Palumbo 46-2-0-1 3/12
ESSB 5139 Daylight saving time Hunt/Honeyford 46-3-0-0 3/12
SSB 5687 Retirement system opt-out Rolfes/Bailey 46-3-0-0 3/12
SSB 5633 Behavioral health pathways Dhingra/Brown 47-0-0-2 3/12
2SSB 5903 Children’s mental health Dhingra/Darneille 47-0-0-2 3/12
SSB 5748 Military installation infra. Hunt/Conway 47-1-0-1 3/11
SSB 5668 Tow truck operator auctions Rolfes/Takko 47-1-0-1 3/12
SB 5263 School bus drivers Wellman/Zeiger 47-1-1-0 3/12
SB 5596 Health sciences authorities Rolfes/Holy 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5247 Catastrophic incident plans Hunt/Frockt 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5885 Child trafficking/hearsay Pedersen/Padden 48-0-0-1 3/11
2SSB 5718 Child welfare housing assist Darneille/Saldaña 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5212 Adoption of research animals Palumbo/Palumbo 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5265 Volunteerism/state gov. Hunt/Zeiger 48-0-0-1 3/12
ESB 5779 Ballot drop box placement Hunt/Kuderer 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5829 Vol. firefighter pensions Rolfes/Mullet 48-0-0-1 3/11
SSB 5894 Firefighters’ pension levy Rolfes/Braun 48-0-0-1 3/11
ESB 5453 Irrigation district admin. Takko/Takko 48-0-0-1 3/12
SSB 5739 Housing/urban growth areas Kuderer/Sheldon 48-0-0-1 3/12
ESSB 5067 Common schools Wellman/Zeiger 48-1-0-0 3/12
SB 5467 Tax preferences/mass timber Van De Wege/Liias 48-1-0-0 3/12
E2SSB 5276 Hemp production Van De Wege/Ericksen 49-0-0-0 3/12
SSB 5354 Highly capable student prgs. Wellman/Rivers 49-0-0-0 3/12
ESSB 5279 Outdoor burning Van De Wege/Van De Wege 49-0-0-0 3/12
SB 5088 Computer science/high school Wellman/Wellman 49-0-0-0 3/12
SSB 5441 Rental vouchers/offenders Darneille/Nguyen 49-0-0-0 3/12
SSB 5612 Holocaust education Wellman/Rivers 49-0-0-0 3/12
E2SSB 5662 Cloud computing solutions Carlyle/Palumbo 49-0-0-0 3/12
SB 5731 School district territory Wellman/Short 49-0-0-0 3/12
ESSB 5874 Rural sat. skill centers Wellman/Warnick 49-0-0-0 3/12
E2SSB 5393 College promise scholarship Palumbo/Palumbo 27-18-0-4 3/9
2SSB 5489 Environmental justice Carlyle/Saldaña 27-21-0-1 3/8
ESSB 5600 Residential tenants Kuderer/Kuderer 31-15-0-3 3/9
E2SSB 5740 Retirement savings program Mullet/Mullet 31-17-0-1 3/8
ESSB 5272 Emergency comm. max tax rate Takko/Hunt 36-12-0-1 3/8
SSB 5388 Campaign treasurers training Hunt/Becker 37-10-0-2 3/8
SB 5360 Retirement system defaults Rolfes/Conway 39-9-0-1 3/8
ESSB 5853 School construction Rolfes/Pedersen 40-5-1-3 3/9
ESB 5765 Persons transporting freight Keiser/Kuderer 44-3-0-2 3/8
SSB 5443 Engineers and land surveyors Hunt/Van De Wege 44-4-0-1 3/8
ESSB 5688 Athletic trainers Cleveland/Cleveland 45-1-0-3 3/9
ESSB 5228 Lodging special excise taxes Takko/Takko 45-3-0-1 3/8
ESSB 5418 Local government procurement Takko/Takko 45-3-0-1 3/8
E2SSB 5327 Career connected learning Palumbo/Wellman 45-3-0-1 3/8
SSB 5532 Special education Wellman/Braun 46-0-0-3 3/9
E2SSB 5091 Special education funding Wellman/Wellman 46-0-0-3 3/9
SB 5635 Behav. health professions Palumbo/Brown 46-0-0-3 3/9
ESB 5937 Vehicle lamp colors Hobbs/Lovelett 47-0-0-2 3/8
SSB 5175 Firefighter safety Keiser/Braun 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5552 Native pollinators Van De Wege/Liias 48-0-0-1 3/8
E2SSB 5284 Smoke detection devices Mullet/Liias 48-0-0-1 3/8
2SSB 5236 Apprenticeships Keiser/Keiser 48-0-0-1 3/8
SB 5640 Youth courts Darneille/Holy 48-0-0-1 3/8
SB 5651 Kinship care legal aid Pedersen/King 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5670 Fire district powers Takko/Wagoner 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5876 DOC women’s division Darneille/Darneille 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5936 Industrial symbioses Carlyle/Brown 48-0-0-1 3/8
ESB 5958 Public works/second-class Takko/Lovelett 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5167 Linked deposit program Mullet/Hasegawa 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5405 Organ transplant nondiscrim. Cleveland/Padden 48-0-0-1 3/8
2SSB 5672 Adult fam. home spec. servs Cleveland/Cleveland 48-0-0-1 3/8
E2SSB 5397 Plastic packaging Carlyle/Rolfes 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5550 Pesticide application safety Keiser/Saldaña 48-0-0-1 3/8
SSB 5135 Toxic pollution Carlyle/Rolfes 25-24-0-0 3/7
SSB 5181 Invol. treatment procedures Pedersen/Kuderer 26-19-0-4 3/7
E2SSB 5438 H-2A agricultural program Keiser/McCoy 26-21-0-2 3/6
SSB 5889 Insurance communications Cleveland/Dhingra 27-19-0-3 3/6
2SSB 5602 Reproductive health care Cleveland/Randall 28-17-0-4 3/7
SSB 5861 Legislature/code of conduct Hunt/Dhingra 29-18-0-2 3/6
ESSB 5485 Music therapists Cleveland/Darneille 30-15-0-4 3/6
E2SSB 5497 Immigrants in the workplace Pedersen/Wellman 30-16-0-3 3/7
SB 5205 Incomp. for trial/firearms Pedersen/Dhingra 30-17-0-2 3/7
E2SSB 5120 Private correctional facils Darneille/Palumbo 30-18-0-1 3/6
2SSB 5082 Social emotional learning Wellman/McCoy 30-18-0-1 3/6
2SSB 5800 Homeless college students Palumbo/Randall 30-18-0-1 3/6
2SSB 5604 Uniform guardianship, etc. Pedersen/Pedersen 32-16-0-1 3/6
E2SSB 5356 LGBTQ commission Hunt/Wilson, C. 34-14-0-1 3/6
SB 5119 Contracted highway workers Palumbo/Palumbo 36-11-0-2 3/6
2SSB 5433 DOC/postsecondary education Darneille/Wilson, C. 36-11-1-1 3/6
SSB 5012 Governmental continuity Hunt/Takko 37-11-0-1 3/7
SJR 8200 Catastrophic incidents Hunt/Takko 37-11-0-1 3/7
ESSB 5160 Sr’s, disab. vets/prop tx ex Kuderer/Dhingra 37-11-0-1 3/7
2SSB 5774 Student debt Palumbo/Liias 40-8-0-1 3/6
2SSB 5873 Community forests Van De Wege/Hawkins 41-5-0-3 3/6
ESSB 5959 Livestock identification Rolfes/Warnick 43-2-0-4 3/7
ESSB 5383 Tiny houses Kuderer/Zeiger 44-2-0-3 3/6
SB 5787 City, district publ. records Hunt/Walsh 45-0-1-3 3/7
SSB 5394 Liquor licensees/web sites Keiser/King 45-2-0-2 3/7
SB 5022 Higher ed./interest arbitr. Keiser/Keiser 45-2-0-2 3/6
ESB 5887 Prior authorization Cleveland/Short 45-2-0-2 3/6
SB 5505 Local stormwater charges Hobbs/Hobbs 45-2-0-2 3/7
ESSB 5311 OFM/obsolete provisions Hunt/Hunt 46-0-1-2 3/7
SSB 5638 Distributed ledger tech. Carlyle/Brown 46-0-2-1 3/6
2SSB 5376 Consumer data Carlyle/Carlyle 46-1-0-2 3/6
SSB 5324 Homeless student support Wellman/Frockt 46-1-0-2 3/6
SB 5786 Higher education/research Palumbo/Brown 46-1-0-2 3/6
E2SSB 5432 Behavioral health, integrate Dhingra/Dhingra 46-2-0-1 3/7
E2SSB 5720 Involuntary treatment act Dhingra/Dhingra 46-2-0-1 3/7
2SSB 5577 Orca whales/vessels Van De Wege/Rolfes 46-3-0-0 3/7
ESB 5573 Domestic violence TBIs Darneille/Warnick 47-0-0-2 3/7
SB 5503 On-site sewage systems Carlyle/Das 47-0-0-2 3/6
2SSB 5511 Broadband service Carlyle/Wellman 47-0-0-2 3/6
SSB 5883 Farm products/vehicle weight Hobbs/King 47-0-0-2 3/7
SB 5199 Correctional emp arbitration Keiser/Keiser 47-0-0-2 3/7
SB 5310 OFM/agency names & accounts Hunt/Hunt 47-0-0-2 3/7
SB 5816 Utility rate making/property Carlyle/Carlyle 47-0-0-2 3/7
ESSB 5127 Brain injury fee increase Rolfes/McCoy 47-0-0-2 3/7
SSB 5380 Opioid use disorder Cleveland/Cleveland 47-0-1-1 3/7
SSB 5815 DCYF/minimum security status Darneille/Nguyen 47-1-0-1 3/6
2SSB 5437 ECEAP eligibility Wellman/Wilson, C. 47-1-0-1 3/6
SSB 5089 Early learning access Wellman/Wellman 48-0-0-1 3/6
E2SSB 5444 Forensic mental health care Dhingra/Dhingra 48-0-0-1 3/7
SB 5918 Whale watching guidelines Van De Wege/Lovelett 48-0-0-1 3/7
SSB 5428 Higher ed./veteran health Palumbo/Wilson, L. 48-0-0-1 3/7
SSB 5164 Trafficking victims assist. Darneille/Saldaña 48-0-0-1 3/7
SSB 5355 LEOFF credit recovery/PERS Rolfes/Holy 49-0-0-0 3/7
SB 5811 Clean car standards & prog. Carlyle/Nguyen 26-22-0-1 3/4
SSB 5297 Assistant AG bargaining Keiser/Hunt 27-18-0-4 3/5
ESSB 5579 Crude oil volatility/rail Carlyle/Billig 27-20-0-2 3/4
ESSB 5077 Single-use plastic straws Carlyle/Kuderer 27-21-0-1 3/4
SSB 5735 Juvenile court/age Darneille/Darneille 29-18-0-2 3/5
E2SSB 5223 Electrical net metering Carlyle/Palumbo 29-19-0-1 3/4
ESSB 5322 Clean water act/discharges Carlyle/Palumbo 30-17-0-2 3/4
SSB 5163 Wrongful injury or death Pedersen/Hasegawa 30-17-0-2 3/5
ESSB 5478 Noncompetition covenants Keiser/Liias 30-18-0-1 3/5
ESSB 5323 Plastic bags Carlyle/Das 31-14-0-4 3/5
SSB 5303 Motorcycle safety Hobbs/Liias 32-16-0-1 3/4
ESSB 5332 Vital statistics Pedersen/Pedersen 33-15-0-1 3/4
SJM 8008 Federal law/smoking age 21 Cleveland/Bailey 35-12-0-2 3/5
ESSB 5946 SEPA/shelters & encampments Kuderer/Nguyen 35-12-0-2 3/5
SSB 5488 Sentencing, persons under 21 Darneille/Darneille 37-11-0-1 3/4
SSB 5621 Small claims court jx amount Pedersen/Warnick 39-9-0-1 3/4
SSB 5851 Vuln. children ed. opport. Rolfes/Frockt 42-2-0-5 3/5
SSB 5063 Ballots, prepaid postage Hunt/Nguyen 42-3-0-4 3/5
SSB 5593 Running start fee waivers Wellman/Liias 42-5-0-2 3/5
ESSB 5027 Extreme risk protect. orders Pedersen/Frockt 43-5-0-1 3/5
SSB 5023 Ethnic studies curriculum Wellman/Hasegawa 43-5-0-1 3/4
SB 5826 Federal funding/family serv. Darneille/Darneille 44-0-0-5 3/5
SB 5197 National guard ed. grants Palumbo/Hobbs 44-1-0-4 3/5
ESB 5755 Veteran tuition waivers Palumbo/Randall 44-1-0-4 3/5
SB 5817 Chiropractic senior students Cleveland/Rivers 45-0-0-4 3/5
SB 5490 Life sciences discovery fund Mullet/Frockt 46-1-0-2 3/4
SSB 5403 Adult family home egress Cleveland/Bailey 47-0-0-2 3/4
SSB 5597 Aerial pesticide application Van De Wege/Rolfes 47-0-0-2 3/4
2SSB 5021 DOC/interest arbitration Keiser/Van De Wege 47-0-0-2 3/4
SB 5792 Cultural access programs Takko/Salomon 47-1-0-1 3/4
SSB 5386 Telemedicine training Cleveland/Becker 48-0-0-1 3/4
SB 5002 Limited cooperative assocs. Pedersen/Pedersen 48-0-0-1 3/4
SSB 5514 School threats notification Wellman/Padden 48-0-0-1 3/5
SSB 5714 Evidence reliability, crim. Pedersen/Dhingra 48-0-0-1 3/4
SB 5233 Sick leave/collective barg. Keiser/Keiser 48-0-0-1 3/5
SSB 5525 Whitetail deer population Van De Wege/Short 48-0-0-1 3/5
SSB 5492 Motor vehicle felonies Pedersen/Billig 48-0-0-1 3/5
SB 5795 Contractor bonding Keiser/Zeiger 48-0-0-1 3/4
2SSB 5141 School resource officers Wellman/Wellman 48-0-0-1 3/5
ESB 5294 Legislative service leave Hunt/Hunt 27-19-0-3 3/1
SB 5224 Advisory votes Hunt/Kuderer 27-20-0-2 3/1
E2SSB 5116 Clean energy Carlyle/Carlyle 28-19-0-2 3/1
ESSB 5395 Sexual health education Wellman/Wilson, C. 28-21-0-0 2/27
SSB 5689 Harassment, etc./schools Wellman/Liias 29-20-0-0 2/27
ESSB 5035 Prevailing wage laws Keiser/Saldaña 40-7-0-2 3/1
ESSB 5410 Credit policy/AP, IB, CAIE Palumbo/Mullet 46-0-0-3 3/1
SB 5375 Capital budget/public art Rolfes/Wellman 47-0-0-2 3/1
ESB 5439 Employment security records Keiser/Keiser 49-0-0-0 2/27
ESSB 5480 Real estate appraisers Keiser/Brown 49-0-0-0 2/27
ESSB 5544 Veterans/CDL waivers Hobbs/Hobbs 49-0-0-0 2/27
ESSB 5330 Small forest landowners Van De Wege/Braun 49-0-0-0 2/27
2SSB 5292 Rx drug cost transparency Cleveland/Keiser 49-0-0-0 2/28
ESB 5165 Discrimination/immigration Pedersen/Saldaña 29-20-0-0 2/26
SSB 5266 Timely elections/districting Hunt/Saldaña 29-20-0-0 2/26
SB 5074 Presidential electors Hunt/Kuderer 29-20-0-0 2/26
SB 5221 Political comm. disclosures Hunt/Palumbo 33-14-0-2 2/20
SSB 5166 Postsecondary religious acc. Palumbo/Hasegawa 33-16-0-0 2/25
SB 5207 Felony voting rights notices Hunt/Dhingra 37-12-0-0 2/25
SB 5032 Medicare supplement plans Cleveland/Cleveland 47-0-0-2 2/20
SB 5613 Road vacation/body of water Takko/Rivers 47-0-0-2 2/20
SSB 5603 Military children/school reg Wellman/Randall 47-0-0-2 2/20
SB 5304 Local infrastruct. financing Kuderer/Mullet 47-2-0-0 2/26
ESSB 5148 Hunting/visible clothing Van De Wege/Wilson, L. 48-0-0-1 2/20
ESB 5429 Referred and diverted youth Darneille/Nguyen 48-0-0-1 2/20
SB 5649 Sexual assault/adjust SOLs Pedersen/Dhingra 48-0-0-1 2/20
SSB 5399 Child relocation Pedersen/Pedersen 48-1-0-0 2/25
ESB 5616 Diabetics/manicuring Keiser/Rivers 48-1-0-0 2/26
SSB 5734 Hospital safety net assess. Rolfes/Cleveland 48-1-0-0 2/26
SB 5000 Veterinarians/HEALWA Cleveland/Palumbo 49-0-0-0 2/26
SSB 5028 Month of the kindergartner Wellman/Hunt 49-0-0-0 2/26
SSB 5218 Mobile food units Van De Wege/Zeiger 49-0-0-0 2/26
ESB 5334 Common interest ownership Pedersen/Pedersen 49-0-0-0 2/25
SB 5387 Physician telemedicine cred. Cleveland/Becker 49-0-0-0 2/25
SSB 5004 Low-income veterinary srvs Cleveland/Cleveland 49-0-0-0 2/25
SB 5367 Military friendly schools Wellman/Wagoner 49-0-0-0 2/26
SB 5558 DSHS & HCA/interpreters Darneille/Saldaña 49-0-0-0 2/26
SB 5622 Limited jdx. court comm’rs Pedersen/Randall 49-0-0-0 2/26
SB 5909 Liquor manuf., import, etc. Keiser/King 49-0-0-0 2/26
SB 5339 Death penalty elimination Pedersen/Carlyle 28-19-0-2 2/15
SB 5145 Hydraulic fracturing Van De Wege/Salomon 29-18-0-2 2/13
SSB 5581 State tax laws Rolfes/Rolfes 33-13-0-3 2/15
SSB 5333 Uniform parentage act Pedersen/Pedersen 33-14-0-2 2/13
SB 5036 Metro. park district comm’rs Takko/Conway 40-7-0-2 2/15
SSB 5010 Protected lands/fire levies Takko/Rolfes 43-4-0-2 2/15
SB 5260 Governor’s emergency powers Hunt/Zeiger 45-2-0-2 2/13
ESSB 5131 Mobile home foreclosure sale Kuderer/Takko 47-0-0-2 2/15
SB 5113 High school diplomas by CTC Palumbo/Liias 47-0-0-2 2/13
SSB 5471 Elevators Keiser/King 47-0-0-2 2/13
ESSB 5258 Isolated worker protection Keiser/Keiser 47-0-0-2 2/13
SSB 5588 Hydrogen production & sale Carlyle/Hawkins 47-0-0-2 2/15
SB 5641 Uniform law on notarial acts Pedersen/Holy 47-0-0-2 2/13
SSB 5079 Native Americans/voting Hunt/McCoy 34-13-0-2 2/6
ESSB 5001 Human remains Keiser/Pedersen 36-11-0-2 2/6
SB 5716 Federal employees/unemployed Keiser/Keiser 38-9-0-2 2/6
SB 5177 Cemetery district withdrawal Takko/Braun 46-0-0-3 2/6
SB 5230 Motor vehicle laws Hobbs/Wilson, C. 47-0-0-2 2/6
SSB 5151 Growth mngmt board/indexing Takko/Wilson, L. 47-0-0-2 2/6
ESB 5273 Presidential primary Hunt/Hunt 29-18-0-1 1/30
SB 5124 Appraisal mngmt companies Keiser/Das 45-0-1-2 1/30
SHB 1064 Law enforcement PS(Goodman) 47-0-0-1 1/30
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ducky’s Bill moving forward following push from Rep. Blake AG Ferguson files lawsuit against opioid distributors Dept. of Ecology looks to raise permit fees and reward innovation Blake’s razor clam, fishing, and orca bills head to Senate Chapman bill to assist rural economies passes unanimously Presidential Primary moving forward under Senate Bill 5273
Comments