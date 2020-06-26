Bids for surplus marijuana grow equipment being accepted
If you were looking to buy marijuana grow equipment, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force might have a deal for you.
The City of Hoquiam posted a Sealed Bid Request for surplus grow equipment.
According to the city, the lot being offered for purchase by sealed bid consists of more than one thousand (1,000) square feet of marijuana grow equipment.
The lot includes, but is not limited to, LED lighting, ballasts, timers, fans, heaters, growing medium, plastic trays, and miscellaneous tools.
All equipment being offered for purchase is in “as is condition” with no warranties or guarantees.
All bids must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on July 21, 2020 and each bid must be accompanied by a certified bank check for $1,000.00 made payable to “Grays Harbor Drug Task Force.”
