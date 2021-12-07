Bicycles from Heaven and Red Kettle Campaign underway for local families in need

There are multiple ways that the public can assist the Salvation Army and local residents in need this holiday season.
The local Bicycles from Heaven program is accepting applications from local families.
The Aberdeen Lions Club works with the Salvation Army to collect used and discarded bicycles through the year, has them refurbished to “Like New” condition through repairs and painting by Stafford Creek Correctional Facility workers, and then distributes the bikes to underprivileged people in Grays Harbor and Pacific County.
The local Salvation Army screens the applications to ensure that they are distributed to those in need.
Residents are asked to download the application from this page and email it to the Salvation Army to be included.
Aberdeen Lions Club representative Gene Shermer told KXRO that the program has been occurring locally for over 20 years.
The local group lists that it was taken over by the Lions from the Aberdeen Kiwanis Club when they disbanded.
Shermer says that they are always accepting donations of bikes for the program. He says that this year the majority of donated bikes are for younger children, but they are always looking for larger bikes to refurbish as well.
Applications to be considered for one of the free bikes should be emailed to Service Center Coordinator Kelly Painter at [email protected]
The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is also underway, and while residents can donate money at one of the local kettle locations, there is also a sign-up available to ring the bells to help collect funds.
The Salvation Army has also set up a Virtual Red Kettle for people to donate online.
Anyone interested in ringing a bell is asked to contact Kelly Painter at [email protected]g.
For questions about the programs or eligibility, contact;
Kelly Painter
Service Center Coordinator
The Salvation Army
120 W Wishkah Street
Aberdeen Wa. 98520
Office- 360.533.1062
[email protected]