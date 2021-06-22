Bicycle vs vehicle hit and run on SR 109

The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a 31-year-old Seattle man was injured in a bicycle vs vehicle collision on SR 109.
In their report, officials say the bicyclist was struck and injured while riding outside Hogan’s Corner by an unknown vehicle.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday night.
As the Seattle man was riding on the shoulder of SR 109, a vehicle came from behind, striking the bike, then continuing southbound.
The bicycle rider came to rest in the ditch, suffering injuries that required transport to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.
No information was released as to the make and model of the vehicle that struck the man, although WSP does identify it as a black sedan with a missing passenger side mirror.
The accident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the Washington State Patrol or local law enforcement.