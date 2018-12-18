BHP public hearing in Hoquiam postponed
By KXRO News
Dec 18, 2018 @ 6:17 AM

The City of Hoquiam’s public hearing for the BHP potash facility has been postponed.

According to a release from the city, the hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday December 19th on the proposed BHP potash export facility in Hoquiam has been postponed until early next year.

They say that once a new date is selected, a public notice will be published in the Montesano Vidette and on the City’s website.

BHP Billiton is developing a Jansen potash mine in the Saskatchewan basin to produce potash for export to overseas markets and they are looking at the Grays Harbor Terminal 3 site as an option for an export terminal.

To review all of the project application materials, please see https://cityofhoquiam.com/newsroom/public-notices/

For more information, please contact Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay at 360-538-3983.

