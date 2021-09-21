Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Addition of Gala Realty to its Real Estate Brokerage Franchise Network

The Global Brokerage Expands its Footprint Further Through the Pacific Northwest Region
WALLA WALLA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bhhs—Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, today announced its continued growth in Washington with the addition of Gala Realty Group. The brokerage will add 7 real estate professionals and 1 operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in The Evergreen State and the twenty-first franchise in Washington.
“When I sought out to align with a brand, I had two goals in mind, first, increase the tools and technology resources I could provide to my brokers and second, to provide bigger and better marketing opportunities for our luxury clientele,” said Sam Galano, Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty. With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices we found both, plus the sophistication, growth and diversity that I am confident will assist our footprint tremendously.”
Sam Galano joins Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with over 20 years of real estate industry experience. Having worked in a variety of markets throughout Washington State, Sam provides a unique perspective and ability to assist clients who are moving from other areas or simply looking to make a change within the community.
“We are elated to welcome such a highly-regarded team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The team that Sam has assembled effortlessly aligns with the brand’s core values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. We look forward to advancing their businesses and complementing their talent in our quest to help people achieve their goals faster than they would in our absence.”
By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty will also have full access to the recently unveiled, Real Estate I.Q. System®. The system combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.
Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Sam prides himself on working with a diverse clientele that appreciates his attention to detail, accountability and negotiating skills. He brings honesty, communication, knowledge and commitment to each real estate transaction, and a desire with each client to create a trusted relationship that will last a lifetime. This alliance is a match made for success.”
“With the dedicated team I have and their resilience to strive in the real estate industry and serve our clients with nothing but the best, I am excited to see our growth and progress through the next year and beyond,” adds Galano.
For more information visit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Walla Walla Realty
Our philosophy is simple: clients come first. We pledge to be in constant communication with our clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process. We believe that if you’re not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, India and the Bahamas. In 2020, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.
