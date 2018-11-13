Beachwatchers wanted this weekend

On Saturday, November 17 from 11:00am to 5:00pm, the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team will be bringing a free training session in Ocean Shores, WA.

COASST members collect data on “beach-cast carcasses of marine birds” on a monthly basis to establish a pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches.

Those who attend the hands-on workshop this weekend will work through a field guide for COASST, Beached Birds, and will be able to try identification skills on seabird species common to the North Pacific.

“Beach surveys are best conducted in groups of 2 or more—please come with a survey partner in mind or plan to join a team during training.”

COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and community groups.

“COASST believes citizens of coastal communities are essential scientific partners in monitoring marine ecosystem health. By collaborating with citizens, natural resource management agencies and environmental organizations, COASST works to translate long-term monitoring into effective marine conservation solutions. “

Currently, nearly 1000 volunteers survey beaches in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska.

The training session will be held at Coastal Interpretive Center (1033 Catala Ave SE, Ocean Shores, WA 98569) and is free. There will be a short break in the middle of the session for lunch, so please bring your own sack lunch, or money to purchase food in the area. Volunteers need NO

prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.

Reserve your training spot by calling COASST at 206-221-6893 or by emailing coasst@uw.edu.

For more information on COASST visit coasst.org

University of Washington

School of Aquatic & Fishery Sciences

Box 355020

Seattle, WA 98195

Phone: 206-221-6893

Email: coasst@uw.edu