Be prepared for 7th Street closures in Hoquiam
Temporary Parking Restrictions are coming to 7th Street in Hoquiam into the weekend.
The City of Hoquiam is informing residents that the Hoquiam Public Works Crew will be painting parking stalls on the south side of 7th Street from Simpson to K on Friday morning.
During the work, there will be no parking on the 7th St. Theatre and VFW side of the roadway from 11PM Thursday, September 5th to 10AM on Friday, September 6th.
Following this work, the city reminds anyone in the area that due to the Loggers’ Playday events, there will also be no parking on either side of 7th St. from Simpson to K, from 11PM on Friday, September 6th until the roads are opened on Saturday afternoon at 5:30PM due to a vendor fair and Playday activities.
If you have questions regarding this notice please contact Tracy Wood, City of Hoquiam at 360-538-3970.