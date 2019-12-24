Basich Boulevard closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic; emergency proclaimed
Aberdeen, WA – A Proclamation of Emergency has been declared for Basich Boulevard in Aberdeen.
On Monday night, the Aberdeen City Council proclaimed that Basich Boulevard, in an area between Oak Street and Herbig Avenue, will remain closed until work can be done to repair the roadway.
On Sunday, the City closed the section of roadway due to instability.
According to Mayor Erik Larson, following the recent heavy rain, the roadway moved between 5-7 inches.
By declaring an emergency, the City will be allowed to move swiftly to repair the road and mitigate any further damage.
A portion of Basich Boulevard is closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, until further notice.