Bank of the Pacific hires new CFO/Executive VP
The Bank of the Pacific and Pacific Financial Corporation have hired a new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.
The Aberdeen based financial institution announced to Globe Newswire that Carla Tucker has been hired, effective September 1, 2019, succeeding Douglas Biddle who recently announced his retirement.
Biddle announced his retirement in June, and according to the release, the Board of Directors is expected to appoint him to the Board effective September 2019.
“We are delighted to have Carla join our executive management team as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carla brings over 20 years of demonstrated leadership and accounting experience, spending the last 15 years with Skagit Bank as their Chief Financial Officer before Skagit Bank sold late last year. As a member of the Bank’s executive team, Carla was responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting, marketing, facilities, and risk management functions for the organization. She has been recognized throughout her career as a collaborative leader with strong institutional knowledge in the accounting and finance arena.”
The release states that Tucker earned her B.S. Degree in Accounting at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, MO (Summa Cum Laude) and is an honors graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, WA. She is very active in the community as a board member of Soroptimist International of Burlington and WE Ignite, as well as a former board member of United Way of Skagit County and former President of Skagit Habitat for Humanity, Women Build.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Doug for his years of dedicated and loyal service,” commented Portmann. “Doug has been a valued member of our executive management team and has provided our company with tremendous knowledge and strategic financial expertise. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement. However, Doug will be no stranger to us in his retirement. The Board of Directors is expected to appoint him to the Board, starting September 2019, and I personally look forward to continuing to work with him.”
Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, and reports that as of June 30, 2019 had total assets of $925 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon.