Ballots due today for Primary Election

Local election races will be narrowed down to 2 candidates starting tonight.

Ballots are due today across Grays Harbor and Pacific County either in a drop box or postmarked by your local post office. Any ballots submitted after the cut offs will not be counted toward the final tallies as Primary Election results will be announced at 8pm.

Locally, a number of races are on the primary ballots, but only a few will see a change in the candidates after tonight.

The highest profile Grays Harbor Race will be for the Grays Harbor County Auditor seat held by Chris Thomas since his appointment in September of last year. Joe MacLean and Jasmine Dickhoff both look to be elected into the seat that all 3 had requested appointment to following the retirement of Vern Spatz. After tonight in the Auditor’s Office, 2 candidates will be left in the race.

In Pacific County a number of races will be cut down with Michael “Hawk” Runyon, Todd Stephens, and Pebbles Keller Williams all looking for a seat as Commissioner; Robin Souvenir, Sheriff Scott Johnson, and Sean Eastham hoping to lead the Sheriff’s Office; Pam Nogueira Maneman, Prosecutor Mark McClain, and Eric Weston vying the Prosecutor role; and Don Pape, J Daniel Whealdon, and Debbie Oakes asking voters to let them serve as PUD Commissioner.

The largest race on the ballot for either county is for the Senate seat currently held by Maria Cantwell. 29 candidates are on ballots, with that number dropping down to 2 after today. Representative Derek Kilmer is also facing multiple opponents as 2 candidates are looking to move on into the General Election to replace him.

Voters in South Grays Harbor and Pacific County will bring the field of 3 for the 19th District Representative race down to a 1-on-1 contest, with Rep. Brian Blake facing Joel McEntire and David Parsons.

In Pacific County, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler faces 6 candidates to remain as the Congressional District #3 Representative.

Ballots are due to be either postmarked today or left at a drop site by 8pm tonight in order to be counted.

