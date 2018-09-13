August health inspections released

The health inspections for August have been released and 10 local businesses were cited with violations.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division tells KXRO that 7 of the 10 businesses were hit with the more serious red point violations.

Topping the list that was released was Billy’s Restaurant in Aberdeen which received 50 red and 10 blue points.

Also in Aberdeen, Chinese Village was docked with 10 red and 2 blue.

In Hoquiam, 8th Street Ale House received 15 red and 7 blue, 7-Eleven had 10 red and 10 blue, and La Placita was cited for 10 red and 10 blue as well.

In Montesano, the M & TK Short Stop was docked for 25 red and 5 blue, and El Rancho received 25 red points.

According to the Grays Harbor County website “Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill food borne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food

storing food

serving practices

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Environmental Health Division

For Inspections Conducted Between 8/1/2018 and 8/31/2018