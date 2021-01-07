Assault suspect subdued with less lethal bean bag rounds
Elma, WA – An assault suspect was subdued with less lethal bean bag rounds.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Alder Place in Elma for a domestic violence incident that was in progress.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman said that her husband was intoxicated, upset, and shot a gun in the residence.
The man had reportedly also talked about being suicidal recently as well.
The Elma, McCleary, and Aberdeen police departments responded to assist.
Police say that law enforcement arrived on scene and contacted the woman who said that her husband had left the residence with the gun.
The suspect was spotted hiding in some brush near the residence.
Law enforcement took cover to protect themselves and ordered the man to drop his weapon, come out from the bushes, and to keep his hands visible.
According to police, the man initially refused to comply with the orders, but after several more requests came out from the bushes with a 9mm pistol in his hand and walked out in the open.
The man refused to drop the gun and was arguing with deputies while swinging the pistol around in the direction of the deputies.
Police say a Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Sgt. fired a less lethal bean bag round from his shotgun striking the man and dropping him to his knees, but he did not release the pistol.
The Sgt. hit the suspect with another bean bag round and the man dropped the pistol and was taken into custody.
The suspect received a laceration and large contusions from being struck with the bean bag rounds.
He was transported to the hospital where he was treated prior to being booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for Assault 2nd degree.
It was later learned the 24 year old male suspect had actually fired two rounds from his pistol after exiting his residence. The male suspect is active duty in the U.S. Army and his supervisors have been informed of the charges and his mental state.
Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson said “I am extremely relieved that this incident did not result in the death or serious injury to law enforcement or the suspect. If the deputies did not have available cover, assistance from multiple officers and the time to deploy the less lethal shotgun this easily could have resulted in deadly force. I feel everyone on scene showed great restraint in this extremely dangerous situation. I spoke with the deputies on scene and they felt very fortunate no one to include the suspect was seriously injured or killed. I would encourage anyone that is struggling with thoughts of suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. If you or someone you know is immediate danger of harming yourself or others call 911.”