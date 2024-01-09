ASD schedules meetings regarding February Election measures.

The public can learn more about two measures scheduled for the February Special Election.

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeffrey Thake announced that he will be hosting host two town-hall-type meetings and a webinar to give residents within the school district an opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming EP&O and Capital Projects levies.

The district will feature two measures on the February 13 Special Election.

Renewal of the Education Programs & Operations Levy, (EP&O). This levy funds programs and activities not funded by the state, especially athletics, music, other extra-curricular activities and maintenance. Local funds are also used to augment underfunding by the state and federal government for important services such as the school health offices and school counselors. A Capital Projects Levy. This is new. Now that the bonds for the high school are paid off, the School Board is requesting this special, four-year levy to raise funds for needed capital improvements. The School Board has concluded a capital levy of $1 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for the next five years will allow the District to make improvements to our aging school buildings. By comparison, the tax rate this final year of the high school bond payments was $1.38 per $1,000.



If approved in February, Thake says that collection would start in 2025. The tax rate for both levies will not exceed $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and would decrease to $3.32 by 2028.

By comparison, this year’s tax rate for both the local levy and the high school bonds was $3.82.

Both measures go before voters in the February special election.

The upcoming meetings regarding the measures are scheduled for:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, via Zoom. Here is the link to attend .

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at Stevens Elementary School, and

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Aberdeen High School.

You can review the superintendent’s full report here.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact Superintendent Thake at (360) 538-2002 or via email at [email protected].. He states that he is also available to speak to local groups and organizations about the proposals.

Election Dates to Remember

Jan. 23-24 — Ballots scheduled to be mailed

Feb. 13 — Deadline to drop off or mail ballots. Mailed ballots must have Feb. 13 postmark to be counted.