ASD + AEA reach an agreement on teacher salaries
By KXRO News
|
Sep 7, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

The negotiations between the Aberdeen School District and Aberdeen Education Association have come to a conclusion.

According to reports, members of the AEA voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with the district at their meeting on Wednesday.

The Aberdeen School District website states that the contract will be presented to the School Board at its regular meeting on Sept. 18.

Details on the new contract and comparisons to the previous salaries will be available after full review of the documents.

