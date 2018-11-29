Arrow found stuck in Cosmopolis home

A mystery arrow has raised questions in Cosmopolis.

The Cosmopolis Police Department posted an update on Wednesday after an arrow was found stuck into a home.

Officers report that residents living near 1425 Dundee should take note as someone shot an arrow sometime Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, landing in the backyard of the Dundee home.

The arrow stuck into the wall of the home approximately 2-3 feet high, although it was not known if the person misfired or intentionally targeted the home.

CPD notes that if the homeowner had been standing on the back porch the arrow could have been serious.

Under Washington State law and adopted within Cosmopolis, a person is guilty of a gross misdemeanor if they “carry, exhibit, display, or draw” any weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm, in a manner that warrants alarm for the safety of other persons.

They advise that residents should exercise caution with weapons of any kind, and report any occurrences of suspicious activity to 911.