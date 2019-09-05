Arrests made in connection to recent burglaries
Four people were arrested this week following a report they were connected to stolen property.
The Aberdeen Police Department issued a release saying that they were joined by Hoquiam Police in serving a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of E. Market St. in Aberdeen.
According to the report, officers were told that the home was connected to stolen property from recent commercial burglaries.
Officers served the warrant and discovered “a few items” of suspected stolen property from the recent burglary at the south Aberdeen Dennis Company Ace.
During the search, APD says that they also found small quantities of controlled substances and paraphernalia throughout the home.
Following their search, 26 and 27-year-old Hoquiam men, a 46-year-old Aberdeen man, and a 54-year-old Aberdeen woman were taken into custody on charges that included VUCSA, Possession of Stolen Property, and outstanding arrest warrants.
Lieutenant C.J. Chastain tells KXRO that investigations continue into the burglaries.
Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Aberdeen Police Investigations Section at 360-533-3180.