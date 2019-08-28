      Weather Alert

Arnel Blancas hired as Montesano CFO

Aug 28, 2019 @ 8:30am

Montesano, WA – The City of Montesano has a new Chief Financial Officer.

At their meeting last night, the Montesano City Council unanimously confirmed Mayor Vini Samuel’s recommendation and appointed Arnel Blancas as the new CFO for Montesano.

Samuel welcomed Blancas and said they were excited to have someone to take them into the future in their finances.

The position was open after the previous CFO, Doug Streeter, left in July to take a job with the Lewis County Public Utility District.

According to Samuel, Blancas starts with the city today.

Also On KXRO
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
WSDOT sign "fixed" by Nirvana fan
Remaining Levee Lumber items up for auction for limited time
Aberdeen approves temporary overnight shelter on city property
Aberdeen moving homeless residents off river; may move them behind City Hall