Arnel Blancas hired as Montesano CFO
Montesano, WA – The City of Montesano has a new Chief Financial Officer.
At their meeting last night, the Montesano City Council unanimously confirmed Mayor Vini Samuel’s recommendation and appointed Arnel Blancas as the new CFO for Montesano.
Samuel welcomed Blancas and said they were excited to have someone to take them into the future in their finances.
The position was open after the previous CFO, Doug Streeter, left in July to take a job with the Lewis County Public Utility District.
According to Samuel, Blancas starts with the city today.