Army Corps of Engineers working near Westport South jetty until March
Westport, WA – You can expect heavy truck traffic at Westport Light State Park now through next March.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a release stating that the effort to place about 55,000 cubic yards of sand at the Grays Harbor south jetty breach fill near Westport, has begun..
According to the Corps, the sand placement is intended to protect against continuing erosion and the risk of a breach forming which could threaten the stability of the south jetty and federal navigation channel.
This action is being undertaken as an intermediate measure pending implementation of an operations and maintenance Long Term Management Strategy currently under review.
Sand will be placed in the most eroded portions of the spit during the work, bringing it back to a crest height of 35 feet. This effort is intended to reinforce the area and provide protection against a breach.
Native vegetation will be avoided when possible. No long-term impacts to vegetation are expected.
Northwest Rock Inc, is the contractor for the work and a temporary access road will be used throughout the project and removed following the work.
Construction is planned during daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and is expected to be finished by March 15.
Access to Westhaven State Park will be restricted during the project. Anyone coming or going within the park is asked to avoid the work area and be aware of where trucks and other heavy equipment are located.
During the project, you can purchase day passes at Grayland Beach State Park or at the Hungry Whale across from the jetty parking lot.