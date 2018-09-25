Armory building restoration starting

Work has begun to restore and recover the former armory building in Aberdeen following the fire.

According to the Aberdeen Parks Director Stacie Barnum, Restoration Management Company has begun their staging at the Armory Building to try and restore the building and recover city property. The building has been blocked off following the June 9 fire that destroyed the Aberdeen Museum of History, Coastal Community Action Program, the Aberdeen Senior Center, and other programs.

Aptum Engineering will prepare the Work Plan for safe access to the building, including additional fencing, shoring, and removal of overhead hazards with a hope of completing this plan by the first week of October.

“The first step is to perform the hazardous material testing. This first step in the recovery process is to determine the levels and types of hazards in the building. Those test results will dictate the approach RMC takes in the recovery and the restoration processes.”

Once testing is completed on the site, and a work plan is developed, contractors can begin work to make the building safe for access.