Armory building not being salvaged

The Aberdeen Armory building will be torn down completely and will not be salvaged.

The Aberdeen City Council held a public hearing on Wednesday night as to what the future of the building holds following the June 9 fire that destroyed the Aberdeen Community Center and former Armory.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson told the council that at this time in the cleanup process, a decision needed to be made as to whether portions of the building are worth saving.





Since the fire, the majority of occupants of the building have relocated into other locations.

Coastal Community Action Program has moved their operations into a building at Broadway and Market Streets, and just down the road the Aberdeen Senior Center has continued services inside the former Eagles Building on Market Street, while the Friends of the Aberdeen Museum have taken up residency inside the Aberdeen Art Center next door to the Eagles.

A location for a permanent Aberdeen Museum of History has not been announced.

The motion to move forward with demolition passed unanimously.