Armory Building demolition scheduled for next week
Aberdeen, WA – The demolition of the Armory Building is scheduled to take place next week.
The City of Aberdeen says in a release that the work to take down the building that formerly housed the Aberdeen Museum is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 21, 2019.
The City awarded the contract to Rognlin’s Inc for the demolition of the Armory Building at 117 E. 3rd Street, at the City Council meeting on September 30.
The City says that during the demolition the streets adjacent to the site will be partially closed during work hours.
These closures will affect the eastbound lane of 3rd Street and the southbound lane of I Street.
The contract included the salvage of the decorative arch, cornerstone, and newel post.
According to the City, these items were salvaged at the request of the Board of Museum and History and the plan is to use them in the future museum.
The demolition is a result of a fire in June 2018 that destroyed much of the building and its contents.
The Museum artifacts that could be salvaged were recovered in the Fall of 2018 and are now being housed at a warehouse location on the Port Industrial Road.
The City says there are no plans at this time for use of the site once the building is demolished.
Please contact Parks Director Stacie Barnum with any questions or concerns regarding the demolition at 360-537-3229.