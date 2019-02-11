Armed robbery at Shelton Domino’s Pizza; suspect at large

The Shelton Police Department is asking for the public’s help following an armed robbery at a local restaurant.

According to SPD, on Sunday, February 10, just before 7pm, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on N 1 st Street in Shelton, WA with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the employees.

The suspect made off with a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

A perimeter was established and with the help of Mason County Sheriff, a K9 search was conducted for the man, but he was not located.

According to their description, the suspect is a “light complexion male, possibly mid-20’s” with a thin build, and approximately 5’10”..

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the subject, please contact Shelton Police Detectives at 360-432-5135