Argument leads to shooting in Pacific County
Ocean Park, WA – An argument between two men led to a shooting in Pacific County.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that last week deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of 282nd Street of Ocean Park for a report that a man had been shot in the groin area.
According to police, the person who shot the man also called to report the incident and was remaining at the scene.
When deputies arrived on scene, the victim was lying in the road receiving medical aid from a bystander.
The shooter, a 50 year old Ocean Park man, told deputies he shot the victim because he felt threatened by him when the victim charged at him with a collapsible baton.
The Ocean Park man explained that the incident started over an argument that had occurred earlier in the day.
The Sheriff’s Office says that after further investigation including witness interviews, they concluded that the gunshot victim had been in possession of a collapsible baton but hadn’t brandished it.
They say that evidence collected at the scene also indicated several inconsistencies with the shooter’s account of what happened.
The man was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for Assault in the 1st degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm since he is a convicted felon and ineligible to possess firearms.
The victim of the shooting was transferred to a hospital and is expected to recover.