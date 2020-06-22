Applications for small business grants for COVID-19 impacts open this week countywide
Applications for the small business grant program through Grays Harbor County will open on Tuesday.
A week ago, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a Small Business Grant Application for local companies.
Initial funding for this program will be $500,000 from the CARES Act and the grant maximum per business is $10,000.
Items used by the funding must be for economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Eligible businesses will be reviewed and ranked in order of submittal and must be within Grays Harbor with a maximum of 50 full-time staff, with preference to businesses with a maximum of twenty-five full-time staff.
Applications open Tuesday, with the first round due July 6 in order to be eligible for the funding.
Additional rounds of funding come in two week increments.
The deadline for application submittals are as follows:
First Funding Cycle: July 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Second Funding Cycle: July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Third Funding Cycle: August 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
GRANT APPLICATION
Grant Applications along with required attachments must be mailed to:
Commissioners Office
100 W. Broadway Suite 1
Montesano, WA 98563
or it may be hand-delivered to the Commissioners Office after June 29, 2020 when the building is reopened to public access.