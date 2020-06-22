      Weather Alert

Applications for small business grants for COVID-19 impacts open this week countywide

Jun 22, 2020 @ 7:28am

Applications for the small business grant program through Grays Harbor County will open on Tuesday.

A week ago, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved a Small Business Grant Application for local companies. 

Initial funding for this program will be $500,000 from the CARES Act and the grant maximum per business is $10,000.

Items used by the funding must be for economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Eligible businesses will be reviewed and ranked in order of submittal and must be within Grays Harbor with a maximum of 50 full-time staff, with preference to businesses with a maximum of twenty-five full-time staff.

Applications open Tuesday, with the first round due July 6 in order to be eligible for the funding. 

Additional rounds of funding come in two week increments.

The deadline for application submittals are as follows:

First Funding Cycle: July 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Second Funding Cycle: July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Third Funding Cycle: August 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

GRANT APPLICATION

 

Grant Applications along with required attachments must be mailed to:

Commissioners Office
100 W. Broadway Suite 1
Montesano, WA 98563

or it may be hand-delivered to the Commissioners Office after June 29, 2020 when the building is reopened to public access.

