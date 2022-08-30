Applications accepted for Raymond School Board vacancy

The Raymond School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors.

The opening is for Position 4, vacated by Ron Bell, who ran unopposed and was elected in 2019 for the position.

He had also run unopposed and was elected in 2015.

Applications for the board seat will be accepted until September 15, 2022 with an appointment to follow at an upcoming meeting.

A blank application is available through the school district website as well as additional information about school board responsibilities and district boundaries.

The board appointment will run until the next General Election in 2023.

Applicants must be a registered voter and reside within the Raymond School District boundaries.

Board members are expected to attend regular meetings and study sessions on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 pm, along with any special meetings.

For more information on becoming a board member, visit the Raymond School District website or contact Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected] or (360) 942-3415

Send completed applications to:

Raymond School District

Attention: K.C. Johnson

1016 Commercial Street

Raymond, WA 98577

Or email to Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected]