Applications accepted for Raymond School Board vacancy
The Raymond School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors.
The opening is for Position 4, vacated by Ron Bell, who ran unopposed and was elected in 2019 for the position.
He had also run unopposed and was elected in 2015.
Applications for the board seat will be accepted until September 15, 2022 with an appointment to follow at an upcoming meeting.
A blank application is available through the school district website as well as additional information about school board responsibilities and district boundaries.
- Board Vacancy Application
Raymond School District Boundaries
Serving on your Local School Board
Washington State School Directors’ Association
For New Board Members
The board appointment will run until the next General Election in 2023.
Applicants must be a registered voter and reside within the Raymond School District boundaries.
Board members are expected to attend regular meetings and study sessions on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 pm, along with any special meetings.
For more information on becoming a board member, visit the Raymond School District website or contact Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected] or (360) 942-3415
Send completed applications to:
Raymond School District
Attention: K.C. Johnson
1016 Commercial Street
Raymond, WA 98577
Or email to Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected]