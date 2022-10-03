APD officer suffers broken foot in South Aberdeen arrest

A 39 year-old Aberdeen man was taken into custody for multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of Assault 3rd for assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer.

Friday morning, an Aberdeen Officer and Sergeant were at a citizen assist call in South Aberdeen when they saw smoke coming from the area of the 800-block of W. Cushing Street.

When the officers investigated, they found a 39-year-old man tending to an illegal burn pile.

After running a routine check, it was found that the man had outstanding AMC warrants.

As the officers went to place the subject into custody on the warrants, APD says that the man pushed the Sergeant to the ground and fled on foot.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and a struggle ensued, causing the Sergeant to sustain a broken ankle.

As the man continue to fight with the Sergeant out of the struggle, the officer was able to deploy his taser, temporarily incapacitating the man and allowing for him to be placed in handcuffs.

Several officers from surrounding agencies to include: Hoquiam PD, Cosmopolis PD, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol responded to assist the officers’ call for assistance.

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and transported the Sergeant to Harbor Regional Health Hospital for further treatment.

The other officer involved was evaluated by AFD on scene and released.

The suspect was also evaluated for injuries and then transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail.