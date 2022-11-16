APD K9 Zero to receive protective vest from Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

Aberdeen Police K9 Zero will be the latest local K9 to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.

The Aberdeen Police Department announced that K9 Zero will get the protection following a charitable donation from the non-profit.

The vest, when received, will be embroidered with the saying “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for the four-legged K9 officers.

Vested Interest in K9’s accepted tax-deductible contributions, with a donation of $960 the cost to sponsor one vest. Each vest does have a value between $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.

Since its inception, the non-profit has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states, at a value of $6.9 million in private and corporate donations..

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9’s with expired vests are also eligible.

There are reportedly an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9’s throughout the nation.

Delivery is expected in 8-10 weeks.

For more information, visit www.vik9s.org.