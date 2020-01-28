APD K-9 Ronin assists in assault arrest
A 27-year old Aberdeen man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his 55-year old mother at their residence in the 300 block of Conger St on Aberdeen.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, when officers responded just after 6 PM, they found the woman with substantial visible injuries.
She told officers that her son had assaulted her, and that he had left the home on foot.
Officer Chad Pearsall and K-9 Ronin responded to the call, and began a track for the suspect east from the home and found the man hiding in the backyard of a home near Pacific and Thornton St.
The suspect was reported to have been carrying knives and he refused to cooperate with officers.
After the suspect refused to comply with repeated orders to show his hands and follow directions, K-9 Ronin was used to retrieve the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries.
He was checked by paramedics from the Aberdeen Fire Department, then booked into the Aberdeen Jail.