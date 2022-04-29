APD and QIN police team up with Aberdeen High School for safety enforcement

Aberdeen High School was visited by local police dogs for a drug sweep on Thursday, April 28.
In a report about the activity, the Aberdeen School District shared that the school was put into a modified lockdown for over an hour while police dogs trained to locate illegal drugs visited each classroom.
During this, all student backpacks and gym lockers were searched.
“The Aberdeen Police Department welcomed the opportunity to support our schools in the effort to keep our schools safe,” Deputy Chief Jay Staten said. “We want students to know that we are serious about drug-free schools.”
Aberdeen Officer Brandi Slater and Zero, and Quinault Nation Police Sgt. T. Warne and Corporal Ryan Onasch each took a section of the high school for the search.
During this search, the dogs were alerted to several backpacks. These were turned over to officials for next steps.
“Aberdeen High School is very appreciative of the time the officers took to conduct this exercise,” Principal Aaron Roiko said. “We are very pleased to have a successful search. Our students were patient and respectful, and we were able to convey that we want them to be safe and drug free.”
Superintendent Alicia Henderson said the school district is grateful for the partnership with local law enforcement. “We are committed to drug free schools and we know our community supports this endeavor.”