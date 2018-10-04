Any and all Vietnam veterans honored this Sunday in Ocean Shores

Representative Derek Kilmer is inviting Vietnam War veterans to a pinning ceremony in Ocean Shores this weekend, and the public is encouraged to attend.

On Sunday, October 7 starting at 12:30pm, the 6th Congressional District Representative will be presenting a commemorative pin created by the Department of Defense to attending United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

The event is part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War.

“50 Years after the Vietnam War, too many of the 7.2 million living Vietnam veterans who served our nation have not been recognized for their service and sacrifices,” Kilmer said . “This simple pinning ceremony is a small way for our community to do something the nation should have done 50 years ago—say thank you.”

Kilmer tells KXRO that the pinning program was established by the Secretary of Defense after it received a 2007 directive from Congress to establish an official commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Kilmer is one of 10,000 commemorative partners nationwide who have volunteered to host veteran pinning events.

Kilmer’s office says that they received assistance connecting with area veterans and organizing the event from the City of Ocean Shores and members of the city council.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and show their support for the veterans.

In addition to the pin authorized for veterans who served, the Commemoration also authorized lapel pins for former and living American Military POWs, the immediate family members of American military personnel listed as missing and unaccounted for from the Vietnam War, the immediate family members for any veteran listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and surviving spouses of deceased Vietnam Veterans.

All are welcome, with no need to RSVP in advance.

Veterans with questions can contact Rob Richards by calling Kilmer’s Tacoma office at (253) 272-3515 or emailing Rob.Richards@mail.house.gov.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 7th

Time: 12:30 pm

Location: Ocean Shores VFW

953 Trent Ct SE,

Ocean Shores, WA 98569