Anti-aircraft high explosive rounds found in Grays Harbor

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of military 20 mm anti-aircraft high explosive rounds being located in the North Beach area of Grays Harbor County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the rounds are described as being 6-8 inches in length and 20mm in diameter.

They have the resemblance of large rifle ammunition and many of the rounds have been found encased in a black rock or sludge matter.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these rounds should be considered dangerous and they ask that if you find some that you “DON’T TOUCH, DON’T MOVE, and DON’T TRANSPORT” them.

These military rounds are believed to be from the 1940’s which makes their stability unknown and they could explode upon impact.

They say that if located or if you have collected one of these rounds, leave it in place, mark its location, and call Grays Harbor County Dispatch at 360-533-8765.