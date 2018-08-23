Another fire has struck Hoquiam
By KXRO News
Aug 23, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

The Hoquiam Police Department released information on Wednesday that a fire struck an apartment building.

According to the report, the Hoquiam Fire Department as well as an engine from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Sumner Ave.

They say that a neighbor was the first to notice flames inside of a vacant back lower apartment.

When police arrived they found smoke coming out a vent and one window blackened over from the inside.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and knock down the flames before a search of the building found a dog in an upper apartment, although there did not appear to be anyone else home at the time.

 

