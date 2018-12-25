Another boat sinks on Hoquiam River

Christmas morning, around 9am, a citizen reported a sheen on the Hoquiam River coming from the privately-owned boat yard in the 200 block of Monroe Street.

When Hoquiam Officers arrived with the Hoquiam Fire Department, they found a strong odor of fuel and a sheen heading downstream toward the Riverside Bridge.

According to a report, debris was floating nearby and the mooring lines were still leading to a boat completely submerged in the river.

Someone at the address told authorities that an old Navy patrol vessel was moored at the boat yard and may have been damaged by a piling during the recent high storm tides. They said that the boat had been moved and secured with additional floats, but around 1:40 AM, they heard rushing water and found the boat listing.

The boat sank in the Hoquiam River with fuel or engine oil escaping into the water, but no one had notified the Coast Guard or called 911 to report it.

The owner of the boat yard was not present when police and fire arrived.

The Washington State Department of Ecology dispatched their Spill Response Team for the leak and the sheen began moving upriver, with oil seen bubbling up from the sunken vessel.

This is the fourth boat which has either sunk at or been associated with this particular boat yard.

The city has issued numerous code violations and has been working closely with the Department of Ecology, Attorney General’s Office and US Coast Guard regarding the sunken vessels and the concern over ongoing pollution exposure to the Hoquiam River.