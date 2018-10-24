Animal in road causes accident and injuries outside Hoquiam
By KXRO News
|
Oct 24, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

A driver says that an animal in the road caused him to crash his truck.

The Washington State Patrol reports that the 45 year old Aberdeen man was heading south on SR 101 just north of Hoquiam on Tuesday afternoon when an animal was in front of his 2010 Toyota pick-up.

The man swerved to the right, hitting an embankment and spinning his pick-up around in the northbound lane.

The man was wearing his seatbelt, but suffered injuries that caused him to be transported to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The man was cited with Wheels Off the Roadway.

