American Pickers returns to Washington

American Pickers is returning to Washington, and they are looking for your junk.

In a release from the History Channel, they tell KXRO that the tv show crew will return to the state in April and they are looking throughout the area for possible locations to film.

“ we’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them! We would love to spread the word in your area! The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town”.

The show features Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team as they travel around the country looking for antiques.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

The show notes that Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.