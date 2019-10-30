American Lending Center Invests in Spokane Economic Development with Sleep Inn

ALC brings in international investment to support its next project in Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Lending Center (ALC), a leading EB-5 regional center, recently celebrated the opening of Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites Spokane Airport, which received significant funding support through ALC’s EB-5 investments. This is ALC’s second investment project in Washington state, following the prestigious Eritage Resort in Walla Walla.
Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites is the nation’s 400th Sleep Inn hotel and 20th Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotel. It is centrally located near Interstate 90, providing easy access to downtown Spokane. With this opening and the ongoing success of Eritage Resort, ALC continues to expand their footprint in Washington.
“Our work with Sleep Inn has allowed us to help create permanent American jobs and stimulate economic growth in Spokane,” said John Shen, ALC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our secure senior loan structure creates the best capital protection for lenders and stimulates foreign investment in small enterprises like this, rejuvenating tourism in the area.”
ALC’s predominant focus on placing EB-5 investments exclusively in the senior loan structure has created optimal capital protection for investors throughout the EB-5 process. Its rigorous construction management system led by highly successful third parties, in coordination with the senior loan operation, has driven the consistent success of its investments. Consequently, ALC has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to American ventures while achieving a 100 percent construction success rate, and has created over 10,000 full-time jobs throughout the US.
“We have been looking forward to the day Sleep Inn opens its doors to the public for a while,” said Kevin Hoyle, founding partner of HoyleCohen and a representative of the property. “We are so appreciative of the financial support that ALC has provided us through their investments.”
About American Lending Center
American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed finance lender and US Citizenship & Immigration Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers senior loan investment opportunities to immigrant investors interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the United States through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. ALC has completed funding 75 EB-5 projects in 19 states to date and is committed to senior loan participation in support of growing credit worthy small-to-medium sized businesses in rural and underserved areas.
Contacts
Sarah Neal
sneal@rasky.com
202-530-7714