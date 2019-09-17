Amanda Park library closure extended
Amanda Park, WA – The Amanda Park Timberland Library remains closed today, but plans to re-open this week.
The Amanda Park library has been closed since September 12 following health and safety concerns due to plumbing and septic issues.
TRL stated that they originally intended to re-open the facility today, but in an announcement they say that the library will remain closed for additional days.
According to a release, TRL says that they plan to re-open when repairs are complete.
The current anticipated re-open date is Thursday, September 19.