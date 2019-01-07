Almost one DUI arrest a day in GH by WSP in 2018

Washington State Patrol Troopers removed 1,429 impaired drivers from the roads in 2018.

This includes nearly 1 per day in Grays Harbor from the State Patrol alone.

Trooper Chelsea Hodgson‏ says that in 2018, 356 impaired drivers were arrested in Grays Harbor, with 104 arrested in Pacific County.

Through District 8, Kitsap County led with 518 total impaired drivers.

Trooper Hodgson reported early on December 31 that their extra patrols found 30 Grays Harbor drivers impaired, with 86 arrested in District 8 total.