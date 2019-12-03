Alliant Continues to Grow Inland Northwest Presence, Acquires Buck & Affiliates

Longtime Spokane insurance institution adds regional knowledge, broad reach, and long-term relationships to Alliant’s regional operation
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Longtime Spokane, WA insurance institution Buck & Affiliates has joined Alliant. With four decades of success in commercial and personal insurance, Buck & Affiliates adds an additional layer of regional knowledge and operational strength to Alliant as the firm continues to expand its presence in the Inland Northwest.
“The Buck & Affiliates name has long been synonymous with outstanding personal service and deep market knowledge, attributes that meld seamlessly with the Alliant way of doing business,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “We remain highly committed to building a powerful regional service center in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, and Buck & Affiliates will play a key role in our ongoing growth and expansion.”
Founded in 1982, Buck & Affiliates provides a diverse suite of insurance solutions with a strong regional focus and customized approach. In addition to servicing commercial clients across a broad range of industries, Buck & Affiliates has built out a large presence in the health and fitness industry with a national portfolio of gyms and fitness studios. The firm also provides extensive risk management services to augment its insurance offerings.
“Buck & Affiliates has built its reputation on understanding our clients’ business, assessing their unique risks, and investing in their long-term viability,” said Gary Buck, President and CEO of Buck & Affiliates. “Joining forces with Alliant provides powerful access to the resources, people, and ideas necessary to take this commitment to a new level and to offer a truly unparalleled service experience to our clients.”
Buck, along with the entire Buck & Affiliates team, will join Alliant and continue serving clients from its Spokane headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
