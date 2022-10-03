All Aberdeen schools closed Monday, Oct. 3 following social media threat

*UPDATE*

Aberdeen schools will resume operations Tuesday following a closure today due to threats made on social media.

Aberdeen police have a suspect in custody.

————————————————————————————-

The Aberdeen School District have closed all schools for Monday, October 3 following a threat posted to social media.

In addition to the school closures, all after-school activities and sports are canceled as well.

According to the district, the threatening message was posted late Saturday night on one of Aberdeen High School’s social media accounts.

Following the post, Superintendent Jeffrey Thake immediately reached out to law enforcement.

“Posting threatening statements is not acceptable and it’s against the law,” Superintendent Thake said. “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We take threats seriously and I am grateful to the Aberdeen Police Department for launching an investigation right away and working with us to identify the suspect.”

According to the district the message was deleted by the poster on Sunday.

“We also are concerned about the mental well-being of our students and staff,” Superintendent Thake said. “Any students who are experiencing anxiety as a result of this disturbing activity are encouraged to contact their school counselor or a trusted adult.”

The Aberdeen Police Department has an ongoing investigation into the person who made the post.

Anyone who thinks they may have information is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-8765, which is the non-emergency line at the Emergency Dispatch Center.

More information is posted to www.asd5.org