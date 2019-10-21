ALICE certification training coming to Aberdeen
Training for active shooters will be coming to Aberdeen High School in 2020.
The Aberdeen Police Department announced that they have teamed up with the ALICE Training Institute to bring an ALICE Instructor
Certification Training to Aberdeen on June 22-23, 2020.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.
The course will be held at the Aberdeen High School and is designed “to teach proactive option-based strategies to increase survivability in a violent critical incident”.
This training, according to APD, is a valuable strategy for everyone.
Schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship can get certification to learn skills for what to do in an incident when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.
Certification in the ALICE course will allow local residents to train others and gain access to other exclusive resources.
ALICE is aligned with recommendations from Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies.
In their release, APD states that ALICE training is “designed to replace an inadequate lockdown-only response plan. ALICE addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of Violent Critical Incidents. The reality is that extremely tragic outcomes in these events can be mitigated. They are very much survivable. Through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive strategies and improve chances of survival in any environment where they may find themselves confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder. ALICE strategies are now also mirrored and recommended by many Federal and State official guidelines. “