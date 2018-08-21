Air quality even worse as it reaches “Unhealthy” level in Grays Harbor
By KXRO News
|
Aug 21, 2018 @ 7:22 AM

The smoke in the air has gone from bad to worse around Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tells KXRO that the wildfire smoke entering the county from British Columbia has worsened.

They say this morning it reached the unhealthy range in Aberdeen, and the odor of smoke is noticeably stronger.

The smoke will remain with us possibly through Thursday.

Those with breathing difficulties, the young, and senior citizens are cautioned to remain indoors if possible.

Those working outdoors, must avoid very strenuous activity and take numerous breaks.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says to limit time outdoors.

