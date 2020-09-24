Additional halibut fishing dates added in September
Effective on September 27, recreational halibut dates will be added for the remainder of season.
Locally, two additional dates are being added, with three dates added in other fisheries.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that Marine Areas 1 (Ilwaco/Chinook) and Marine Area 2 (Westport) will open on Sept. 28 and 29, while Marine Area 3 (La Push), Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay), and Marine Areas 5-10 (Puget Sound) open on Sept. 27, 28 and 29.
These openings are in addition to days already proposed to be open.
Recreational halibut fishing is scheduled to close at the end of this week; although WDFW says that only 60 percent of the Washington sport quota has been taken based on catch data through Sept. 13.
They say that reduced fishing effort due to poor weather in recent weeks has been a factor and has resulted in lower catch than expected.
The Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Pacific Halibut Catch Sharing Plan and federal regulations allow the recreational halibut season to be open three days per week, and officials say that allowing additional fishing days will provide anglers the opportunity to take more of the remaining quota before the recreational halibut season closes at the end of September.