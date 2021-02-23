      Weather Alert

Adams Street Waterfront Park Project moving forward after Rognlin’s, Inc chosen as contractor

Feb 23, 2021 @ 6:52am

A new park in Hoquiam may be created quickly after a local contractor was chosen for the project.

At their regular meeting, the Hoquiam City Council chose Rognlin’s, Inc (Rognlin’s) as the low bidder for the Adams Street Waterfront Park Project.

At the meeting, the council chose Rognlin’s as the general contractor for the project out of six bids as their quote of $282,720.74 was the lowest received.

According to City Administrator Brian Shay, this bid was also closest to the projected cost anticipated by the city.


Rognlin’s will complete improvements to the area for the park, as well as add sidewalk and drainage work on the site to ready it for the public.

Shay added that with a contractor selected, work could begin shortly.


With that schedule, the new park will be ready for next steps within a few months.


While an official name has not been chosen, the park will be located on a piece of property at the junction of S Adams Street, Airport Way, and the 5th Street Extension.

 

From City of Hoquiam:

Waterfront Park Project

The City of Hoquiam plans to make a formal call for bids to construct a new waterfront park/scenic view point along the Grays Harbor Bay later this winter.  The park is located a vacant piece of City property located at the intersection of Adams and the 5th Street Extension.

Funding for this project includes a $156,500 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, $30,000 from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation and a donation from the Hoquiam Lion’s Club.  The total cost is estimated at $313,000 and the City is still hoping to receive additional private funding.  Individuals or businesses who would like to make a financial contribution to this project are encouraged to contact City Administrator Brian Shay at [email protected] or 360-538-3983.

The project includes construction of a new paved parking area for waterfront viewing, access to the waterfront beach, landscaping, utility improvements, and site preparations for a future picnic area, restroom and observation tower should additional funding become available.

“I am thrilled to see this project nearing construction,” said Mayor Ben Winkelman. ”The City has been committed to fulfilling the goal of expanding public recreational use along the waterfront as identified in our comprehensive plans.  In just the last five years, we have completed the Levee Street Boat Launch and Marina, Moon Island Road Beach Clean Up Project, and now are on the verge of opening one of the best scenic viewpoints in Grays Harbor County where citizens can view the Grays Harbor Bay, wildlife, recreational boaters and the maritime ships that call on the Port of Grays Harbor.”

The City expects to have the project complete and open to the public this summer.

View Adams Street Waterfront Park Conceptual Layout

