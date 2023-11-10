Active weather pattern through the weekend

The National Weather Service in Seattle is warning of a more rebust weather system moving into the area this evening into Saturday for breezy to locally windy conditions along with another round of widespread rainfall.

According to the agency, rises on the area rivers will be possible as these systems progress through the region. At this time, with the exception of the Skokomish River in Mason County, no rivers are expected to be in Flood Stage.

The weaker system will arrive on Monday, but winds will still be breezy with additional rainfall expected throughout Western Washington.

Increased winds are expected across Western Washington this evening into Saturday morning, with a Wind Advisory issued for the majority of the lowland areas.

Increased higher elevation mountain snow threat for the North Cascades, including Rainy Pass.

Friday into Saturday

A more vigorous system will move through the region, bringing more widespread rainfall and breezy to locally windy conditions through the area.

Winds will start to increase Friday evening peaking Friday night into early Saturday morning. Strongest winds expected to be along the North Coast, San Juan Islands, Western Whatcom, and Admiralty Inlet.

Sunday into Monday

Another weather system will bring additional lowland rain and locally breezy winds.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/seattle.