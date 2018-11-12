Accidents in North Pacific County send drivers to hospitals

2 accidents over the weekend in North Pacific County sent people to the hospital.

The first accident occurred Friday afternoon, 1 mile north of Raymond when a 48 year old Raymond woman was driving on Highway 101. The driver crossed the fog line in her 2003 Kia Rio, hitting the gravel and overcorrecting. When she crossed the centerline, the car rotated and went down an embankment backwards, striking multiple trees and getting lodged between them.

The driver was sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Her 2 female passengers were unhurt.

She was charged with Negligent Driving and Driving without a Valid License

Traffic was alternated for approximately 7 hours.

A woman looking at her phone was injured on Saturday after her car left the road and rolled.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, a 58 year old South Bend woman was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent around a mile south of South Bend when she got into an accident.

They say that the woman passed 2 slower vehicles on the road when she picked up her phone. When she took her eyes off the road she entered a curve, but as she was looking at the phone she continued going straight, leaving the roadway and going airborne. The Accent flew into a slough, hitting an embankment and rolling.

The woman was injured and taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital. Her car was totaled.

The South Bend driver was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.