Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality.

This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol

Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.

WSP issued a report that Walsh was driving south on SR 101 heading over the hill from Cosmopolis. The report states that as Walsh crossed the centerline in her 2003 Chrysler 300M, striking a fully located log truck and trailer heading north.

Walsh was announced as deceased at the scene.

The car was totaled in the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The roadway was fully or partially blocked for hours and traffic was diverted from the area.

The 60-year-old Aberdeen truck driver was not injured in the accident.