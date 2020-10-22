Accident sends veneer across Highway 12
An accident Wednesday afternoon sent veneer across SR 12.
Trooper Chelsea Hodgson sent an update saying that troopers were on-scene of a non-injury semi collision on SR 12 near Oakville.
According to the trooper, the semi was hauling a trailer fully loaded with veneer, which was lost across the highway, blocking both lanes.
It is not known at this time what caused the semi to lose control of their load.
A detour was placed for traffic to move around the accident using Elma Gate Road.
Crews were called to the scene to assist with cleaning up the lost load of veneer.