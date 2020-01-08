Accident sends one to hospital after car hits multiple vehicles
Pacific County, WA – An accident in Pacific County sent one to the hospital after a car hit multiple vehicles.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning just before 7:30 a.m. an 81 year old Ilwaco man driving a 2015 Kia Soul was heading north on Highway 101 near Timmen Hill Rd.
The State Patrol says the Kia then left the road towards the northbound shoulder and struck several vehicles before coming to rest on the shoulder.
The Ilwaco man was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for his injuries and the Kia received reportable damage.
According to the State Patrol the accident is still under investigation but drugs or alcohol was not involved.